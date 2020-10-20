Ann Widdecombe says families don’t want to see a same-sex ‘Strictly’ couple – 9 favourite responses

Strictly Come Dancing is back, and this time it features one same-sex dance partnership, as Olympic boxer Nicola Adams teams up with professional dancer, Katya Jones.

Nicola must have an advantage where footwork is concerned, right?

However, there was dissent from a fairly predictable corner – the former Brexit Party MEP, Ann Widdecombe.

We’d all be a lot more shocked if the former Tory expressed a reasonable opinion, to be honest.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Graham Hughes had this update.

That gets a 10 from us.

Source Pink News Image Twitter, FerretGrove