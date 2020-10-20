Ann Widdecombe says families don’t want to see a same-sex ‘Strictly’ couple – 9 favourite responses

Strictly Come Dancing is back, and this time it features one same-sex dance partnership, as Olympic boxer Nicola Adams teams up with professional dancer, Katya Jones.

We don't know who was more excited about meeting their new dance partner, @NicolaAdamsOBE or @Mrs_katjones! 😄 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/5i8JmHWRZ7 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 17, 2020

Nicola must have an advantage where footwork is concerned, right?

However, there was dissent from a fairly predictable corner – the former Brexit Party MEP, Ann Widdecombe.

Ann Widdecombe says 'families' don't want to watch a same-sex couple dance on Strictly Come Dancing and we are so, so tired https://t.co/D6sZzIErHh — PinkNews (@PinkNews) October 19, 2020

We’d all be a lot more shocked if the former Tory expressed a reasonable opinion, to be honest.

I haven’t watched Strictly yet but you can be certain this family will enjoy watching Nicola Adams more than Ann Widdecombe. pic.twitter.com/bif1DfNIRt — Ferret (@Ferretgrove) October 19, 2020

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

1.

How on earth does virgin Ann Widdecombe know what families want to see? Does she sneak around and peep through windows watching families watch TV? I'm fairly sure the Gogglebox families will be as enthralled by it as they are everything else https://t.co/cIGk37V9uc — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) October 19, 2020

2.

This is a long shot, but my guess would be that most families would be happier watching a same-sex couple dancing than hearing what rancid sack of festering horse piss, Ann Widdecombe, thinks about anything.#Strictly2020 https://t.co/T9NSnBqNka — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 19, 2020

3.

My family didn't want to watch Ann Widdecombe dance on Strictly but we had to, so wind your neck in you homophobic old crab. https://t.co/F1qUIt5f77 — Nick Stone (@typejunky) October 19, 2020

4.

People might seek to defend Ann Widdecombe on account of her age and the era she grew up in but I don't buy that. She's almost a year younger than David Bowie. — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 19, 2020

5.

6.

Ah yes, Strictly, the most heterosexual show in TV history 😉 https://t.co/nlgEjDr7B5 — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) October 19, 2020

7.

Anne is just so bloody likeable. pic.twitter.com/5k4I8K7xOB — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) October 18, 2020

8.

Things Ann Widdecombe despises –

Same sex couples dancing

Gay people in general

Refugees

People with different coloured skin

Actually, just all foreigners

Liberals

Vegans

Single parents

Non christians

And most obviously – Ann Widdecombe — CJ de Mooi (@cjdemooi) October 19, 2020

9.

I’ve wanted few people to FUCK OFF more than I’ve wanted #AnnWiddecombe to fuck off. Sad, bitter, unbelievably hypocritical Christian. If she thinks the man who befriended minorities and ‘undesirables’ would approve of her, she is woefully out of touch with her own doctrine. — Laura Nadia Hunt (@LauraNadiaHunt) October 19, 2020

Graham Hughes had this update.

I watched Strictly with my family and now we're all gay. Not only that, everyone on my street watched it and they're all gay now as well. 8 million people watched it, all gay now, even the ones who were already gay. Next year's Pride is going to be EPIC. 🏳️‍🌈🥳🎉🍾 — Graham Hughes 🇪🇺 👊🤠 (@EveryCountry) October 19, 2020

That gets a 10 from us.

