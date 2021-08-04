This rant in response to a common covidiot argument is the perfect slam dunk

Life

Over on Reddit’s r/Facepalm forum, u/killHACKS has shared a screenshot of the moment someone simply lost patience with the covidiot brigade.

‘Do you honestly think your Google skills are worth six and a half billion dollars a year of scientific research by scientists specializing in that field?’

Sadly, we suspect they do think that. Facepalm, indeed.

Reddit users were here for the burn.

“Breathing Dunning-Kruger graph” A++ on the insult.

deadtwitch66

You know that person had to immediately google dunning-kruger graph. Good job OP.

ThrustonAc

We rather enjoyed this sarcastic addition from u/Chrismont.

I don’t know about you guys, but I only get my covid information from a frantic YouTube incel with no medical degree and poor critical thinking skills.

Now – let’s all make ‘Breathing Dunning-Kruger graph’ a go-to takedown.

