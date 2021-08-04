This rant in response to a common covidiot argument is the perfect slam dunk
Over on Reddit’s r/Facepalm forum, u/killHACKS has shared a screenshot of the moment someone simply lost patience with the covidiot brigade.
‘Do you honestly think your Google skills are worth six and a half billion dollars a year of scientific research by scientists specializing in that field?’
Sadly, we suspect they do think that. Facepalm, indeed.
Reddit users were here for the burn.
“Breathing Dunning-Kruger graph”
A++ on the insult.
deadtwitch66
You know that person had to immediately google dunning-kruger graph. Good job OP.
ThrustonAc
We rather enjoyed this sarcastic addition from u/Chrismont.
I don’t know about you guys, but I only get my covid information from a frantic YouTube incel with no medical degree and poor critical thinking skills.
Now – let’s all make ‘Breathing Dunning-Kruger graph’ a go-to takedown.
