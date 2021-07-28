Life

This covidiot restaurant wants customers to prove they’re unvaccinated – 9 one-star reviews

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 28th, 2021

It’s bad enough when a single covidiot spouts their nonsense in public, but Basilico’s Pasta E Vino, in California, is a real-world example of a business embracing the anti-vax principle in all its absurdity.

In June 2020, they posted this announcement on Facebook.

‘So to be clear, if you enter the restaurant for dine in, and want to wear a mask, you must remove it when sitting down.

If you are standing around inside and waiting for a table, or waiting inside to pick up food for yourself or as a third party delivery driver, and you are wearing a mask, you will be asked to wait outside.’

Then, in September, they took out this billboard.


Via

Now, they’re asking for the opposite of a vaccine passport.

‘We have zero tolerance for treasonous, anti-American stupidity. Thank you for pondering.’

They should change their name to KFC – Killing F***ing Customers.

Tweeters had some questions – and a few answers.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Dave Weasel hit on a way to tell if the customers were genuinely unvaccinated.

Either that or the chef doesn’t season.

READ MORE

The brutal takedown of these covidiots who never wore a mask might sting a little in the morning

Source New York Post Image karatara on Pexels

More from the Poke