This covidiot restaurant wants customers to prove they’re unvaccinated – 9 one-star reviews

It’s bad enough when a single covidiot spouts their nonsense in public, but Basilico’s Pasta E Vino, in California, is a real-world example of a business embracing the anti-vax principle in all its absurdity.

In June 2020, they posted this announcement on Facebook.

‘So to be clear, if you enter the restaurant for dine in, and want to wear a mask, you must remove it when sitting down. If you are standing around inside and waiting for a table, or waiting inside to pick up food for yourself or as a third party delivery driver, and you are wearing a mask, you will be asked to wait outside.’

Then, in September, they took out this billboard.



Now, they’re asking for the opposite of a vaccine passport.

California restaurant asks patrons to show 'proof of being UNvaccinated' https://t.co/Tne48bMRth pic.twitter.com/5N5CD95XHU — New York Post (@nypost) July 27, 2021

‘We have zero tolerance for treasonous, anti-American stupidity. Thank you for pondering.’

They should change their name to KFC – Killing F***ing Customers.

Tweeters had some questions – and a few answers.

1.

what the hell is “proof of being unvaccinated”? a hospital bill? https://t.co/A2rI4FNsfq — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 27, 2021

2.

Huntington Beach restaraunt requiring "proof of being unvaccinated" before begin served … so, they basically want to see a death certificate???https://t.co/DN4FpDSJkT — Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) July 27, 2021

3.

EMPLOYEES MUST *NOT* WASH HANDS https://t.co/OSMhzl0PvO — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) July 27, 2021

4.

BREAKING NEWS: A restaurant in Orange County, California, has stumbled upon the most effective way to avoid serving any customers. https://t.co/1OhMgq5zbM — Sucker Carlson ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@SuckerCarlson) July 27, 2021

5.

Don't think they really thought that one through. https://t.co/b1z0VmEJQe — DatNoFact ↗ (@datnofact) July 27, 2021

6.

"Americans who get vaccinated to protect other Americans are unamerican"

-Italian restaurant https://t.co/fJ18FdfNsH — Aaron Kmart Rubio (@aaronkrubio) July 27, 2021

7.

This is a sign that you shouldn't eat at that restaurant. #COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/39uuV4tKnv — Grant Stern is fully vaccinated (@grantstern) July 27, 2021

8.

I wonder if the owner of this restaurant also owns a Funeral Parlor? That would explain a lot!! https://t.co/Kk23SgnI5L — Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) July 27, 2021

9.

Tell me you live in America without telling me you live in America. pic.twitter.com/Nf3iaGTSk4 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 26, 2021

Dave Weasel hit on a way to tell if the customers were genuinely unvaccinated.

Nobody will be able to smell or taste their meal https://t.co/0VMnncd6zp — Dave Weasel (@DaveWeasel) July 27, 2021

Either that or the chef doesn’t season.

Source New York Post