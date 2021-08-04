Boris Johnson hired a Bullingdon Club pal to prevent government sleaze and our irony meter exploded

News

After various accusations of breaking the parliamentary code and making appointments based on cronyism, you’ll be glad to know that the government has appointed someone to the Committee on Standards In Public Life, to clamp down on that sort of thing.

The new ‘Sleaze Watchdog’ – Ewen Fergusson – will be a fierce defender of high moral standards, and will accept no excuses from *checks notes* his good friend and former Bullingdon Club colleague, Boris Johnson.

Over 170 people applied to a position on the independent committee responsible for upholding ethics and integrity in our politics and public life. Boris Johnson appointed his chum from the Bullingdon Club instead. A total joke.https://t.co/a83K70fnuq — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) August 2, 2021

171 other candidates, eh? They were probably rubbish.

via GIFER

The blatant cronyism wild coincidence didn’t go down well with the public.

1.

It will probably come as no surprise to anyone to learn the Government passed over 171 candidates to pick Bullingdon Club ‘chum’ of Boris Johnson for sleaze watchdog role https://t.co/GW4FIiaaMP — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) August 2, 2021

2.

All candidates were objectively assessed against strict criteria, such as 'experience of being a chum of the PM' and 'skilled in membership of a Bullingdon Club'. https://t.co/FuHLsixgkf — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 2, 2021

3.

He's just trolling us now isn't he https://t.co/b9NvT6ZAXx — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) August 2, 2021

4.

I’m going to report this blatant example of cronyism to the man responsible for rooting out cronyism who just happens to be the man chosen by this blatant example of cronyism. https://t.co/wQXhEP0Qre — David Schneider (@davidschneider) August 2, 2021

5.

What an unfair implication. I'm sure correct scrutiny was applied, and they simply appointed the right Boris-licking, Bolly-swigging, banknote-burning, Bullingdon Old Boy for the job. https://t.co/ItGDv8pdho — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) August 2, 2021

6.

7.

What are the chances? Out of 171 candidates for a Govt role They happened to pick Boris Johnson’s Bullingdon Club ‘chum’ Thank goodness there’s a new Govt sleaze watchdog to investigate this He is… You guessed it Boris’ Bullingdon chum

https://t.co/Cyw92rZyEO — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) August 3, 2021

8.

This is the sort of blatant cronyism we need investigated by the independent committee responsible for upholding ethics and…oh shit! https://t.co/I2SGR9lmoT — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) August 3, 2021

9.

In fairness to Johnson he's uncharacteristically made a good choice – the other 171 candidates weren't fellow members of an organisation that hired prostitutes & excelled in destruction , humiliation & bullying so their experience of sleaze was limited . https://t.co/BGiEeidCbM — Tanita Tikaram💙 (@tanita_tikaram) August 3, 2021

10.

I'm old enough to remember when Dominic Raab said we'll root out corruption https://t.co/YLFbhfkJ37 — Abdullahi Mohamed (@abdulmohamed02) August 3, 2021

11.

Nothing to see here, this is absolutely the way a functioning democracy *checks notes* — sorry, a failed state — works. https://t.co/1QFKlbCmAc — Judith Flanders (@JudithFlanders) August 3, 2021

Ever a reasonable man, author Will Black Writer, who would probably make a great Sleaze Watchdog, tried to give the PM the benefit of the doubt.

Everyone's moaning about sleazy @BorisJohnson appointing a chum from his days in the sleazy Bullingdon Club, out of 173 applicants to lead a sleaze watchdog BUT…actually I've got nothing. This is worse than spaffing public funds on Jennifer#TorySleaze

https://t.co/AbkZ1lG0fi — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) August 2, 2021

No – too tough an ask.

READ MORE

The one where the F.R.I.E.N.D.S theme calls out the government for cronyism

Source Independent Image Screengrab