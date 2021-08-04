News

Boris Johnson hired a Bullingdon Club pal to prevent government sleaze and our irony meter exploded

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 4th, 2021

After various accusations of breaking the parliamentary code and making appointments based on cronyism, you’ll be glad to know that the government has appointed someone to the Committee on Standards In Public Life, to clamp down on that sort of thing.

The new ‘Sleaze Watchdog’ – Ewen Fergusson – will be a fierce defender of high moral standards, and will accept no excuses from *checks notes* his good friend and former Bullingdon Club colleague, Boris Johnson.

171 other candidates, eh? They were probably rubbish.

The blatant cronyism wild coincidence didn’t go down well with the public.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Ever a reasonable man, author Will Black Writer, who would probably make a great Sleaze Watchdog, tried to give the PM the benefit of the doubt.

No – too tough an ask.

