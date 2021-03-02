The one where the F.R.I.E.N.D.S theme calls out the government for cronyism

Videos

The very funny and talented lot over at Joe – specifically @swedemason and @HUGE_HOG – have recreated a snippet of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S theme as a scathing takedown of cronyism in the government.

It’s a work of art.

Introducing Fiends with I'll Be There For You – guest starring Matt Hancock 💷🦠 pic.twitter.com/8whhiKyDhj — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) March 1, 2021

Could it be more brutal?

As swedemason dubbed it …

The one where they twist democracy and rip off a nation. https://t.co/0NC1V0AW9z — swedemason (@swedemason) March 1, 2021

It’s a tough choice between laughing and crying.

The one with the dodgy Covid contracts #chumocracypic.twitter.com/Ub2qUuOwfu — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 1, 2021

I guess this makes Rishi Sunak the Chandler of the Exchequer… https://t.co/AofAMq6FVd — Enoch Root (@EnochRootDreams) March 1, 2021

This needs to be on question time — The Liverpool Way ❤️🏆Number19❤️🏆 (@EssexLFC1) March 1, 2021

As one tweeter observed …

Satire isn't quite dead yet then… https://t.co/jDQZvQzUcA — Rick Gaehl 💙 (@RickGaehl) March 1, 2021

Not even close.

READ MORE

‘(I’m Gonna Tell) 500 Lies’ is the surprisingly candid hit “from Nigel Farage”

Source Joe.co.uk Image Screengrab