The one where the F.R.I.E.N.D.S theme calls out the government for cronyism

Poke Staff. Updated March 2nd, 2021

The very funny and talented lot over at Joe – specifically @swedemason and @HUGE_HOG – have recreated a snippet of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S theme as a scathing takedown of cronyism in the government.

It’s a work of art.

Could it be more brutal?

As swedemason dubbed it …

It’s a tough choice between laughing and crying.

As one tweeter observed …

Not even close.

