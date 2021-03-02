The one where the F.R.I.E.N.D.S theme calls out the government for cronyism
The very funny and talented lot over at Joe – specifically @swedemason and @HUGE_HOG – have recreated a snippet of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S theme as a scathing takedown of cronyism in the government.
It’s a work of art.
Introducing Fiends with I'll Be There For You – guest starring Matt Hancock 💷🦠 pic.twitter.com/8whhiKyDhj
— PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) March 1, 2021
Could it be more brutal?
As swedemason dubbed it …
The one where they twist democracy and rip off a nation. https://t.co/0NC1V0AW9z
— swedemason (@swedemason) March 1, 2021
It’s a tough choice between laughing and crying.
The one with the dodgy Covid contracts #chumocracypic.twitter.com/Ub2qUuOwfu
— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 1, 2021
I guess this makes Rishi Sunak the Chandler of the Exchequer… https://t.co/AofAMq6FVd
— Enoch Root (@EnochRootDreams) March 1, 2021
This needs to be on question time
— The Liverpool Way ❤️🏆Number19❤️🏆 (@EssexLFC1) March 1, 2021
As one tweeter observed …
Satire isn't quite dead yet then… https://t.co/jDQZvQzUcA
— Rick Gaehl 💙 (@RickGaehl) March 1, 2021
Not even close.
