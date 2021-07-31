Brace yourself for these 11 facepalms of the week

Life

Some things are just so stupid, you have to facepalm yourself, because you really need to slap somebody’s face – and slapping your own is less likely to get you arrested.

This collection of absolute beauts from Reddit’s r/Facepalm forum falls into that category.

1. How does anyone’s mind go to Horoscopes?



Via

2. The main stupidity aside, how can you prove you haven’t been vaccinated?



Via

3. She’s. An. Olympic. Champion.



Via

4. When you think fake love is better than gay love



Via

5. You had one job



Via

6. This meeting could have been an email – to yourself



Via

7. Everyone’s American until proven otherwise



Via

8. Bet he didn’t wear t-shirts either



Via

9. Little tip – haven’t been, don’t leave a review



Via

10. No, Google. Just no



Via

11. Erm, wait – what?



Via

However, Facepalm (and Moron) of the Week goes to the woman casually swanning back to her car, which is blocking a fire engine on its way to an emergency.

from Facepalm GIFs via Gfycat

READ MORE

Facepalm of the day

Source r/facepalm Image u/flunkyfish, Mati Mango on Pexels