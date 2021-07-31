Brace yourself for these 11 facepalms of the week
Some things are just so stupid, you have to facepalm yourself, because you really need to slap somebody’s face – and slapping your own is less likely to get you arrested.
This collection of absolute beauts from Reddit’s r/Facepalm forum falls into that category.
1. How does anyone’s mind go to Horoscopes?
2. The main stupidity aside, how can you prove you haven’t been vaccinated?
3. She’s. An. Olympic. Champion.
4. When you think fake love is better than gay love
5. You had one job
6. This meeting could have been an email – to yourself
7. Everyone’s American until proven otherwise
8. Bet he didn’t wear t-shirts either
9. Little tip – haven’t been, don’t leave a review
10. No, Google. Just no
11. Erm, wait – what?
However, Facepalm (and Moron) of the Week goes to the woman casually swanning back to her car, which is blocking a fire engine on its way to an emergency.
Source r/facepalm Image u/flunkyfish, Mati Mango on Pexels
