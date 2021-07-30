UK and Ireland among the 5 countries most likely to survive global civilisation collapse – 11 funniest responses

Life

The bad news – a study has concluded that global civilisation collapse could happen within decades, triggered by a combination of population growth, increasing pressure on resources and widespread unease at the price of Freddos.

They may not have stated the last one, but I read between the lines.

Oh, and the good news? Well, it could be bad, depending on your viewpoint – the UK and Ireland appear among five countries which are well set up to cope with the ensuing chaos

The list went like this – New Zealand, Iceland, the UK, Ireland and Australia.

Clearly, the researchers don’t know that British people rang 999 when KFC ran out of chicken.

Here’s how Sky News reported on the story.

The UK and Ireland are among five nations most likely to survive a collapse of global civilisation, researchers have said https://t.co/MngIIYxsOi — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 29, 2021

And here’s what tweeters thought of the research.

1.

yet more bad news for young people hoping that a collapse in global civilisation might be a chance to finally get on the housing ladder. https://t.co/MIKY03PqeG — Tom Peck (@tompeck) July 29, 2021

2.

I guess that makes us the cockroaches of humanity… https://t.co/q0Y0PV3a3c — Adam (@ThereWillBeGin) July 29, 2021

3.

UK and Ireland amongst the countries most likely to survive a collapse of civilisation, which I can only assume is because of the large whisky reserves pic.twitter.com/VikzlwWjqs — Gpoptosis (@Gpoptosis) July 29, 2021

4.

The UK and Ireland are among five nations most likely to cause a collapse of global civilisation, researchers have said Fixed it https://t.co/xyC2kq5aWu — 🌈 Lord of Perpetual Disatisfaction 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@_adwardian_) July 29, 2021

5.

My understanding is that @BorisJohnson is conducting this research in real time. — Murray Ross (@MurrayR74522030) July 29, 2021

6.

Yeah this is the premise of several John Wyndham novels. https://t.co/sz54Dnp9AZ — Jonny Morris (@jonnymorris1973) July 29, 2021

7.

We barely survived a toilet roll shortage — Jon Hunter (@Jonnystorm11) July 29, 2021

8.

9.

10.

Look, I've spent some time in the UK, wonderful place in a lot of ways, but real talk. When it was mildly warm you had people acting like it was doomsday and they had to put up signs reminding people to drink water in order to not die. https://t.co/Jdgvlotcpu — Starfish Who Just Wants To Grill (@IRHotTakes) July 29, 2021

11.

Iceland's an unknown quantity, but with New Zealand, the UK (and parts thereof), Ireland and Australia there's potential for a decent postapocalyptic rugby tournament. https://t.co/khmf9m5HF8 — James Mellor (@JamesDFMellor) July 29, 2021

What duck? had this depressing observation.

Buddy we aren't even surviving brexit https://t.co/9kfQM36S5H — What duck? (@geeoharee) July 29, 2021

via Gfycat

Image John Cameron on Unsplash