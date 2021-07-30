Life

UK and Ireland among the 5 countries most likely to survive global civilisation collapse – 11 funniest responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 30th, 2021

The bad news – a study has concluded that global civilisation collapse could happen within decades, triggered by a combination of population growth, increasing pressure on resources and widespread unease at the price of Freddos.

They may not have stated the last one, but I read between the lines.

Oh, and the good news? Well, it could be bad, depending on your viewpoint – the UK and Ireland appear among five countries which are well set up to cope with the ensuing chaos

The list went like this – New Zealand, Iceland, the UK, Ireland and Australia.

Clearly, the researchers don’t know that British people rang 999 when KFC ran out of chicken.

Here’s how Sky News reported on the story.

And here’s what tweeters thought of the research.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

What duck? had this depressing observation.

via Gfycat

Source Sky News Image John Cameron on Unsplash

