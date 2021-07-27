This Republican Senator’s live phone-in took a hilarious but totally NSFW turn

Politics

Republican Senator, Rand Paul, is a devotee of Trump, refusing to condemn the former president’s behaviour during or since holding office.

He is, however, prepared to accuse the National Institutes of Health of colluding with the Wuhan lab to release Covid-19 as an experiment.

Dr. Fauci, one of its senior officials, took understandable exception.

RAND PAUL: Knowing it's a crime to lie to Congress, do you wish to retract your statement where you said the NIH never funded gain of function research in Wuhan? FAUCI: I've never lied before Congress & I don't retract that statement … you don't know what you're talking about pic.twitter.com/UtWoO2KHsb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 20, 2021

Paul, a long-standing anti-vaxxer, who believes that the MMR jab causes autism, recently carried out a virtual townhall meeting, inviting members of the public to ask him questions.

via Gfycat

One person rang in with a statement – an instruction – rather than a question, and it was absolutely not safe for work.

It soon made its way to Twitter, courtesy of Republican-turned-Democrat, Ron Filipkowski.

You know, these TikTok pranksters are really out of control. Rand Paul is a United States Senator! Does he really deserve this kind of disrespect? pic.twitter.com/1HvVmiFsrX — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 23, 2021

Full disclosure for a fair and accurate accounting, 1,278 of these views are mine. https://t.co/DqeKGeYWsH — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 24, 2021

The clip went wildly viral, gathering reactions like these.

I don’t want to say this is the best thing I’ve ever seen but….. https://t.co/GzfXMmPcle — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 23, 2021

this is quality uplifting content https://t.co/n6cxUq7mcj — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 25, 2021

He looks confused. She should have said it in Russian. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 23, 2021

I hope all Kentucky residents are ready to tell Rand Paul to get fucked in 2022! — Jessica M. MSN, FNP-C (@Jessicam6946) July 25, 2021

A lot of people expressed their love for Alexis Toon, the frank caller.

Does anyone know who she is? Please DM me her contact info. I need to marry her — Brett 👨🏻‍🦼🦸🏻‍♂️🌊☄️🍕🏴‍☠️ (@Regnartterb) July 23, 2021

They could be in luck. Over on TikTok, she made herself known, with this addition to her instruction to Rand Paul. And guess what – it’s NSFW.

@lexitoon When they call you to ask you to be part of a live Town Hall and listen to Rand spew misinformation. This was taken down for bullying ##randpaul ♬ original sound – Lexi Toon

That seems clear.

READ MORE

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks Covid is a bioweapon because evolution ‘isn’t real’

Source @j3wcifer Image Screengrab, Screengrab