Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks Covid is a bioweapon because evolution ‘isn’t real’

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 14th, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia’s Republican Representative and avid fan of Donald Trump and QAnon, is no stranger to conspiracy theories.

Who could forget her insistence that the election was stolen by the Biden camp and that Covid-19 is a flu that people can easily get over?

We won’t go too deeply into her string of anti-semitic, racist and homophobic views, but her latest conspiracy theory is definitely outlandish enough to fit in with the existing list.

The allegedly devout Christian must have skipped Sunday school the day they taught about the Ten Plagues of Egypt that freed the Israelites from Pharaoh. Perhaps she had the flu.

In fact, Rep. Taylor Greene is convinced that Covid couldn’t have simply developed as a natural virus, because *checks notes* she refuses to accept the existence of evolution.


