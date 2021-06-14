Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks Covid is a bioweapon because evolution ‘isn’t real’

News

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia’s Republican Representative and avid fan of Donald Trump and QAnon, is no stranger to conspiracy theories.

Who could forget her insistence that the election was stolen by the Biden camp and that Covid-19 is a flu that people can easily get over?

Soon-to-be Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has had much to say following President Trump’s bashing of Georgia’s election system, including describing Republicans who will not support the president as “cowards” and “weak-kneed” #gapol Here’s a sampling: pic.twitter.com/DPA2dASnMC — Beau Evans (@beauvans) November 6, 2020

We won’t go too deeply into her string of anti-semitic, racist and homophobic views, but her latest conspiracy theory is definitely outlandish enough to fit in with the existing list.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says COVID is a bioweapon because God would never create a fatal illness that harms people https://t.co/fAiPkTCJw3 — Charlie J. Johnson (@Charliemagne) June 12, 2021

The allegedly devout Christian must have skipped Sunday school the day they taught about the Ten Plagues of Egypt that freed the Israelites from Pharaoh. Perhaps she had the flu.

In fact, Rep. Taylor Greene is convinced that Covid couldn’t have simply developed as a natural virus, because *checks notes* she refuses to accept the existence of evolution.

Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't believe in evolution, I don't believe she should be a Congresswoman. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) June 12, 2021



The great Dan Rather knew what was coming.

I would suspect the jokes write themselves. https://t.co/jrVYDqwDaJ — Dan Rather (@DanRather) June 13, 2021

And these reactions simply nail it.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who believes wildfires are caused by a Jewish space laser, doesn’t believe in evolution. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 13, 2021

Nobody tell Marjorie Taylor Greene about Passover https://t.co/n7pmBdWeqb — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 13, 2021

That checks out. https://t.co/IMoiy7F7nL — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 11, 2021

If Marjorie Taylor Greene believes it’s a bioweapon there’s a weapon to defeat it called the vaccine. Else, Darwin. — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) June 13, 2021

To be fair, she is strong evidence for her claim https://t.co/55YVhjIZ2P — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 11, 2021

The Bubonic plague was invented in a lab in Austria by George Soros's great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-grandfather https://t.co/cwqQB1mgkC — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) June 13, 2021

To sum up …

Tell me you’ve never read the Bible without telling me you’ve never read the Bible https://t.co/ttMBi1lrXp — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 13, 2021

