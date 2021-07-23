This old clip of a G7 summit has gone wildly viral and it’s a fascinating watch

Politics

Lots of people were taking a step back in time today after this clip of a G7 summit from back in the day went wildly viral on Twitter.

It was shared by @BenABrittain and shows familiar faces including The Queen, Margaret Thatcher, George Bush, Princess Diana, John Major among many others and people loved it.

Brilliant clip of a G7 drinks reception, featuring Thatcher, Lady Di and even HM speaking French. pic.twitter.com/yntU5Zi0Lc — Ben Brittain (@BenABrittain) July 22, 2021

It’s 1991, apparently, from a documentary which spent a year following the Queen, according to people who appear to know more about it than we do.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

This is absolutely incredible: easily the most hypnotic thing I’ve watched all day. I don’t think I’ve ever seen the Queen close up and “in action” like this before. Every clip is priceless: https://t.co/rT9AuVUVPd — Ben Judah (@b_judah) July 22, 2021

This is absolute gold, but the best bit is a sequence of two clips. One sees Heath talk over the Queen. The second sees her, and I cannot stress this enough, absolutely body him. https://t.co/WT0MKWhlHE — Jack Blackburn (@HackBlackburn) July 23, 2021

July 1991, history has just ended, everyone was duly jubilant and the world seemed like putty in one’s hands https://t.co/zDO01APkep — Bruno Maçães (@MacaesBruno) July 23, 2021

“You’re expendable”. The Queen to Heath. Hilarious https://t.co/fgY1e6pVaD — Charlotte Edwardes (@chedwardes) July 23, 2021

Utterly mesmerising. Kohl and Thatcher talking about reunification, Baker and Heath blithely and repeatedly talking over Queen Elizabeth, Bush Snr, Mitterrand, Toshiki, Major, Prince Charles blathering about his lithographs https://t.co/BleVSxEWlG — Stephen Dziedzic (@stephendziedzic) July 22, 2021

All 4 series of The Crown in 2 minutes https://t.co/O7M4JkYiAV — Matt Leys (@mattleys) July 23, 2021

This is amazing & fascinating in equal measure. 👇👇 https://t.co/IWtAGgMePP — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 23, 2021

But really it was all about this …

Inexplicably mesmerising. The Queen telling Edward Heath that he’s “expendable” is simply priceless. — Ike Ijeh (@ikeijeh) July 23, 2021

