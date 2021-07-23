Politics

This old clip of a G7 summit has gone wildly viral and it’s a fascinating watch

John Plunkett. Updated July 23rd, 2021

Lots of people were taking a step back in time today after this clip of a G7 summit from back in the day went wildly viral on Twitter.

It was shared by @BenABrittain and shows familiar faces including The Queen, Margaret Thatcher, George Bush, Princess Diana, John Major among many others and people loved it.

It’s 1991, apparently, from a documentary which spent a year following the Queen, according to people who appear to know more about it than we do.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

But really it was all about this …

READ MORE

27 of the funniest and most inventive ‘rare insults’ of the year so far

Source Twitter @BenABrittain

More from the Poke