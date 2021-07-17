27 of the funniest and most inventive ‘rare insults’ of the year so far

Life

There are insults and there are insults, and then there are ‘rare insults’, the select band of very clever and invariably very funny insults which make it into the subReddit of the same name.

We’ve collected 27 of the very best from the year so far and not only will they make your day better, you never know, they might even come in useful.

1. ‘Flight attendant has had enough’



(via)

2. ‘It’s hard prince-thug life’

(via)

3. ‘Haven’t seen a plaid skirt lately’

(via)

4. ‘A gem from twitter’



(via)

5. ‘Damn pachysephalasaurs is a big word’

(via)

6. ‘Mother knows the best’

(via)

7. ‘Can’t unsee it now :(‘

(via)

8. ‘Artful Photographs of the Nude Form’

(via)

9. ‘2021’s best ‘yo momma’ insult’



(via)

10. ‘Spat out my drink’

(via)

11. ‘Off a compilation video for ‘The Osbournes’

(via)

12. ‘They aren’t people’

(via)

13. ‘A nice little science lesson’

(via)