This guy’s unfortunate misstep is ‘2021 in a nutshell’
‘2021 in a nutshell,’ said AshNoo23 over on Reddit.
It was shared on the subReddit r/contagiouslaughter and if you wait until the end you’ll see why.
Ooof.
And our five favourite things people said about it.
‘Don’t f*ck with bogs. You will die.’
TallowSpectre
‘Nah, if this was represented 2021 he emerge from the water on fire.’
leif777
‘That delicate first step got me.’
quazimoto
‘I thought he wasn’t going to come back up for a second there.’
DankSmellingNipples
‘2 seconds later: My feet are the least of my problems now.’
Vero_Goudreau
