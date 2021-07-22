The hilarious payoff to this less than enthusiastic dog’s obstacle course is this week’s most relatable thing
This is surely the loveliest and funniest 25 seconds you’ll spend today.
It’s a video of a less than athletic dog completing this obstacle course which went viral because it just gets better and better.
Not all dogs are athletic. 😏😂🐶 pic.twitter.com/Fw4DtT6gJi
— Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) July 21, 2021
We won’t see a more relatable thing this week.
And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.
It’s not his fault, that bar came out of nowhere, jumped right in front of him. https://t.co/SOh123eT0q
— Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) July 21, 2021
I am this dog every day at 4pm https://t.co/ebvfxM6dBk
— Brittlestar (@brittlestar) July 21, 2021
“Go on without me, sir, for I am killed.”
— Mike Dorsam (@MrDorsam) July 21, 2021
This dog may be the greatest physical comedian since Keaton. https://t.co/sD5UsaGknO
— Lissa Evans (@LissaKEvans) July 21, 2021
Screw the judges. This dog just scored a solid 10/10 in my heart. https://t.co/XzKiBWhR6R
— Kristen Meinzer (she/her) (@kristenmeinzer) July 22, 2021
Ok. That’s it. It’s over. This is my favorite video at all time. https://t.co/px4DJxg9E0
— Kyle Keefe (@kylekeefetv) July 21, 2021
this should have been posted with a trigger warning of "do not watch while multitasking on a conference call for work with an open mic"
— cyndi s (@ms_sherm) July 21, 2021
My spirit animal.😂 https://t.co/RhBVL3nTob
— LaughOutLander (@LaughOutLander) July 21, 2021
I'm sure this pup has some other thing he is really great at. https://t.co/9GyKunSUfz
— Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) July 21, 2021
The timeline cleanse you need today, and honestly, every day https://t.co/bKDkej3dA3
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 21, 2021
