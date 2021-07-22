The hilarious payoff to this less than enthusiastic dog’s obstacle course is this week’s most relatable thing

Animals

This is surely the loveliest and funniest 25 seconds you’ll spend today.

It’s a video of a less than athletic dog completing this obstacle course which went viral because it just gets better and better.

Not all dogs are athletic. 😏😂🐶 pic.twitter.com/Fw4DtT6gJi — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) July 21, 2021

We won’t see a more relatable thing this week.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

It’s not his fault, that bar came out of nowhere, jumped right in front of him. https://t.co/SOh123eT0q — Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) July 21, 2021

I am this dog every day at 4pm https://t.co/ebvfxM6dBk — Brittlestar (@brittlestar) July 21, 2021

“Go on without me, sir, for I am killed.” — Mike Dorsam (@MrDorsam) July 21, 2021

This dog may be the greatest physical comedian since Keaton. https://t.co/sD5UsaGknO — Lissa Evans (@LissaKEvans) July 21, 2021

Screw the judges. This dog just scored a solid 10/10 in my heart. https://t.co/XzKiBWhR6R — Kristen Meinzer (she/her) (@kristenmeinzer) July 22, 2021

Ok. That’s it. It’s over. This is my favorite video at all time. https://t.co/px4DJxg9E0 — Kyle Keefe (@kylekeefetv) July 21, 2021

this should have been posted with a trigger warning of "do not watch while multitasking on a conference call for work with an open mic" — cyndi s (@ms_sherm) July 21, 2021

I'm sure this pup has some other thing he is really great at. https://t.co/9GyKunSUfz — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) July 21, 2021

The timeline cleanse you need today, and honestly, every day https://t.co/bKDkej3dA3 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 21, 2021

Source Twitter @fred035schultz