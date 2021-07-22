Animals

The hilarious payoff to this less than enthusiastic dog’s obstacle course is this week’s most relatable thing

John Plunkett. Updated July 22nd, 2021

This is surely the loveliest and funniest 25 seconds you’ll spend today.

It’s a video of a less than athletic dog completing this obstacle course which went viral because it just gets better and better.

We won’t see a more relatable thing this week.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

READ MORE

This super smart dog’s next level trolling is simply hilarious

Source Twitter @fred035schultz

More from the Poke