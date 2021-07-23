John Simpson shouting ‘wanker’ on Good Morning Britain is just the lift we needed today
This is surely the most enjoyable 20-odd seconds on Good Morning Britain since Piers Moragn walked off.
It’s veteran journalist John Simpson regaling the story of a particularly terrifying moment in his long and distinguished broadcasting career when this happened.
Not John Simpson yelling 'wanker' before 7am on GMB pic.twitter.com/D7GcJNWJTg
Hard to tell if it was part of the story or if he’d just seen the programme was being co-presented by Richard Madeley.
Don’t worry John Simpson, we all shout wanker at the TV when Richard Madeley is doing #Goodmorningbritain#wanker pic.twitter.com/UpcSZTxFen
Life is worth living for moments like hearing John Simpson say wanker live on air in an interview with Richard madeley #GMB
6:50am and John Simpson says "wanker" on GMB.
This is going to be a good day.
Of course. 😮 #Wanker pic.twitter.com/hSQeijM8PK
John Simpson on #GMB just said the word Wanker. No joke best moment on telly ever😂😂😂😂😂😂 #Johnsimpsonwanker
To conclude …
BEST TV MOMENT OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/gt3rMlaRx6
