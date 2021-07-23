Celebrity

John Simpson shouting ‘wanker’ on Good Morning Britain is just the lift we needed today

Poke Staff. Updated July 23rd, 2021

This is surely the most enjoyable 20-odd seconds on Good Morning Britain since Piers Moragn walked off.

It’s veteran journalist John Simpson regaling the story of a particularly terrifying moment in his long and distinguished broadcasting career when this happened.

Hard to tell if it was part of the story or if he’d just seen the programme was being co-presented by Richard Madeley.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Susanna Reid’s face when Richard Madeley goes full Partridge is an absolute picture

Source Twitter @chrisrickett

More from the Poke