John Simpson shouting ‘wanker’ on Good Morning Britain is just the lift we needed today

Celebrity

This is surely the most enjoyable 20-odd seconds on Good Morning Britain since Piers Moragn walked off.

It’s veteran journalist John Simpson regaling the story of a particularly terrifying moment in his long and distinguished broadcasting career when this happened.

Not John Simpson yelling 'wanker' before 7am on GMB pic.twitter.com/D7GcJNWJTg — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) July 23, 2021

Hard to tell if it was part of the story or if he’d just seen the programme was being co-presented by Richard Madeley.

Don’t worry John Simpson, we all shout wanker at the TV when Richard Madeley is doing #Goodmorningbritain#wanker pic.twitter.com/UpcSZTxFen — kerry ✊💙 (@hewitson10) July 23, 2021

Life is worth living for moments like hearing John Simpson say wanker live on air in an interview with Richard madeley #GMB — John Lush (@john_lush) July 23, 2021

6:50am and John Simpson says "wanker" on GMB. This is going to be a good day. — Rob Osborne (@robosbornewales) July 23, 2021

John Simpson on #GMB just said the word Wanker. No joke best moment on telly ever😂😂😂😂😂😂 #Johnsimpsonwanker — SocialistLee (@karlymarxthedog) July 23, 2021

To conclude …

BEST TV MOMENT OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/gt3rMlaRx6 — Jono (@jonoread) July 23, 2021

READ MORE

Susanna Reid’s face when Richard Madeley goes full Partridge is an absolute picture

Source Twitter @chrisrickett