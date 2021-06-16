Celebrity

Susanna Reid’s face when Richard Madeley goes full Partridge is an absolute picture

John Plunkett. Updated June 16th, 2021

Richard Madeley’s on Good Morning Britain again today and it was only a matter of time before Alan Partridge started trending on Twitter.

But this moment on Wednesday’s show was particularly Partridge, and we mention it not only because of what Madeley has to say but the look on Susanna Reid’s face as he says it.

Here is Madeley talking about Shamima Begum, the British schoolgirl who fled the country to join Islamic State in Syria and, well, watch.

Susanna Reid’s expression surely speaks for us all.

And our favourite things people said about it.

Come back Piers Morgan, all is f … only kidding, obviously.

