Susanna Reid’s face when Richard Madeley goes full Partridge is an absolute picture

Richard Madeley’s on Good Morning Britain again today and it was only a matter of time before Alan Partridge started trending on Twitter.

But this moment on Wednesday’s show was particularly Partridge, and we mention it not only because of what Madeley has to say but the look on Susanna Reid’s face as he says it.

Here is Madeley talking about Shamima Begum, the British schoolgirl who fled the country to join Islamic State in Syria and, well, watch.

Madeley has just gone full Partridge again when talking about Shamima Begum #GMB pic.twitter.com/0u36Ve1NyQ — Scott (@ScottRuth) June 16, 2021

Susanna Reid’s expression surely speaks for us all.

And now we go live to Suzanna’s thoughts… pic.twitter.com/5405IZVHoE — David Vella (@indeox) June 16, 2021

And our favourite things people said about it.

Susanna Reid didn't breathe from the moment he said Nuremberg trials https://t.co/gQRX6ZfHv8 — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 16, 2021

Holy shit. Beyond Partridge. I’m convinced @RobGibbons_ and @neilgibbons are now actually writing for Madeley pic.twitter.com/0d0Ic8I9OH — Greg James (@gregjames) June 16, 2021

The guy just never ever ever ever disappoints. For the capacity to consistently outdo the impossible, jaw dropping standards that no one can set for him bar himself, he is up there with the all time greats, alongside only Messi and the Dacre Mail. https://t.co/TMzLvCGVFY — Tom Peck (@tompeck) June 16, 2021

Susannah Reid has never looked more like a hostage. https://t.co/7wrzJ5dTAH — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) June 16, 2021

His transformation to complete Partridge is almost done. pic.twitter.com/UgHokSvlmg — cluedont (@cluedont) June 16, 2021

GB News may have raised the bar but Richard Madeley has just pole-vaulted over itpic.twitter.com/4Osf7oSn3p — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) June 16, 2021

Susanna's face here is absolute gold. It's more Partridge than anything Coogan has ever written. https://t.co/1veFhKSUYa — HLTCO (@HLTCO) June 16, 2021

Honestly it’s just genius. There’s no way Richard Madeley isn’t a character. https://t.co/oCXdHlgQSW — Connor Wakefield (@Wakefield__) June 16, 2021

Come back Piers Morgan, all is f … only kidding, obviously.

