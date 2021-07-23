This sketch about visiting England is almost too real – but very funny

Videos

Due to rising numbers of infections – plus the government’s intention to plough ahead with almost no interventions to prevent or reverse that – the UK is increasingly finding itself on other countries’ red lists.

For example, at the time of writing, UK residents can’t take a holiday in Israel, Belgium, Finland, Turkey or Canada.

But travel goes both ways, and one Canadian, the very funny and creative Brittlestar – Stewart Reynolds – has shared this hilariously cutting sketch about what might happen if he got the chance to pop across to England.

I WOULD LIKE TO VISIT ENGLAND AGAIN SOMEDAY pic.twitter.com/71cCoslHcb — Brittlestar (@brittlestar) July 21, 2021

Brutal – but totally fair.

Here’s what tweeters have been saying about it.

Yeah. Might be a while yet. 😟 https://t.co/HkOkZkHcdF — Joel Klebanoff💉💉 (@JoelKlebanoff) July 21, 2021

"We've decided just to ignore it". https://t.co/t6oDRxRdbH — Natalia Alvim (@natalia_alvim) July 21, 2021

Sent this to my relatives in England who can’t stand Boris. They’ll love it. Well done once again. — Pete Bear (@MadHabber) July 21, 2021

This really made me laugh, but it's frighteningly accurate. https://t.co/E3KC3bQc3p — Dr Zoë Hyde (@DrZoeHyde) July 21, 2021

Like @octugal, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for a sequel.

Lol, ok, now I’m hoping there will be a follow up video in a Scottish pub! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🍺🥃 — octugal (@octugal) July 21, 2021

Source Brittlestar Image Screengrab