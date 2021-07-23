This sketch about visiting England is almost too real – but very funny
Due to rising numbers of infections – plus the government’s intention to plough ahead with almost no interventions to prevent or reverse that – the UK is increasingly finding itself on other countries’ red lists.
For example, at the time of writing, UK residents can’t take a holiday in Israel, Belgium, Finland, Turkey or Canada.
But travel goes both ways, and one Canadian, the very funny and creative Brittlestar – Stewart Reynolds – has shared this hilariously cutting sketch about what might happen if he got the chance to pop across to England.
I WOULD LIKE TO VISIT ENGLAND AGAIN SOMEDAY pic.twitter.com/71cCoslHcb
— Brittlestar (@brittlestar) July 21, 2021
Brutal – but totally fair.
Here’s what tweeters have been saying about it.
Yeah. Might be a while yet. 😟 https://t.co/HkOkZkHcdF
— Joel Klebanoff💉💉 (@JoelKlebanoff) July 21, 2021
😂😂🤣🤣
And yet… 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/oJYVav0fXm
— Josh Lessard (@JoshLessard) July 22, 2021
"We've decided just to ignore it". https://t.co/t6oDRxRdbH
— Natalia Alvim (@natalia_alvim) July 21, 2021
Sent this to my relatives in England who can’t stand Boris. They’ll love it. Well done once again.
— Pete Bear (@MadHabber) July 21, 2021
This really made me laugh, but it's frighteningly accurate. https://t.co/E3KC3bQc3p
— Dr Zoë Hyde (@DrZoeHyde) July 21, 2021
Like @octugal, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for a sequel.
Lol, ok, now I’m hoping there will be a follow up video in a Scottish pub! 🏴🍺🥃
— octugal (@octugal) July 21, 2021
