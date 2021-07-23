Videos

This sketch about visiting England is almost too real – but very funny

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 23rd, 2021

Due to rising numbers of infections – plus the government’s intention to plough ahead with almost no interventions to prevent or reverse that – the UK is increasingly finding itself on other countries’ red lists.

For example, at the time of writing, UK residents can’t take a holiday in Israel, Belgium, Finland, Turkey or Canada.

But travel goes both ways, and one Canadian, the very funny and creative Brittlestar – Stewart Reynolds – has shared this hilariously cutting sketch about what might happen if he got the chance to pop across to England.

Brutal – but totally fair.

Here’s what tweeters have been saying about it.

Like @octugal, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for a sequel.

Source Brittlestar Image Screengrab

