“Reasons not to wear a mask” is the funniest fake PSA you’ll see anytime soon
Comedy writer and director, Stewart Reynolds, also known as Brittlestar, has turned his ever-biting wit to the matter of face masks.
For those who claim they have medical reasons for not wearing one, he’s created a tongue-in-cheek list of which conditions they might have, and they’re hilariously insulting.
REASONS TO NOT WEAR A FACE MASK pic.twitter.com/Ah75mzSF24
— Brittlestar (@brittlestar) July 10, 2020
Twitter loved his not-quite-a-PSA, and left comments like these:
There are actual reasons not to wear a mask. https://t.co/EtxPsFpHSW
— Doc Bastard (@DocBastard) July 11, 2020
Truth👇😂 https://t.co/DwUdFQZZ3v
— Amber Mac (@ambermac) July 11, 2020
I laughed… I cried…all while wearing my mask!
Signed, A Fan From the Land of the Frozen Mullet 🇨🇦
— K.C. Colby (@KCColbyCTV) July 11, 2020
He had me at “acute wuss-ness”. #WearAMask https://t.co/ceI0uNeqE2
— Kathleen Smith (@KikkiPlanet) July 11, 2020
A Twitter user named Lisa thought Stewart might have missed off a reason.
I know you’re trying to keep it family-friendly, but you forgot MPS – MicroPeenSyndrome 😬
— Lisa (@PudPuddin) July 10, 2020
