“Reasons not to wear a mask” is the funniest fake PSA you’ll see anytime soon

Comedy writer and director, Stewart Reynolds, also known as Brittlestar, has turned his ever-biting wit to the matter of face masks.

For those who claim they have medical reasons for not wearing one, he’s created a tongue-in-cheek list of which conditions they might have, and they’re hilariously insulting.

REASONS TO NOT WEAR A FACE MASK pic.twitter.com/Ah75mzSF24 — Brittlestar (@brittlestar) July 10, 2020

Twitter loved his not-quite-a-PSA, and left comments like these:

There are actual reasons not to wear a mask. https://t.co/EtxPsFpHSW — Doc Bastard (@DocBastard) July 11, 2020

I laughed… I cried…all while wearing my mask!

Signed, A Fan From the Land of the Frozen Mullet 🇨🇦 — K.C. Colby (@KCColbyCTV) July 11, 2020

A Twitter user named Lisa thought Stewart might have missed off a reason.

I know you’re trying to keep it family-friendly, but you forgot MPS – MicroPeenSyndrome 😬 — Lisa (@PudPuddin) July 10, 2020

via Gfycat

Source Stewart Reynolds Image Stewart Reynolds