“Reasons not to wear a mask” is the funniest fake PSA you’ll see anytime soon

Comedy writer and director, Stewart Reynolds, also known as Brittlestar, has turned his ever-biting wit to the matter of face masks.

For those who claim they have medical reasons for not wearing one, he’s created a tongue-in-cheek list of which conditions they might have, and they’re hilariously insulting.

Twitter loved his not-quite-a-PSA, and left comments like these:

A Twitter user named Lisa thought Stewart might have missed off a reason.

