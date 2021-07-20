News

“Get COVID and live longer” – Dominic Cummings shares the PM’s ageist WhatsApps

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 20th, 2021

Like a disgruntled ex with an axe to grind, Dominic Cummings has been spilling the beans on his time as a Special Adviser in 10 Downing Street, and we can’t imagine it’s doing much good for the PM’s blood pressure.

Among his previous allegations we’ve heard –

The Cabinet Office is ‘terrifyingly shit’
Boris Johnson thought Matt Hancock was ‘fucking hopeless’
The PM tells long, rambling pointless stories and they got more work done while he was in hospital.

When Number 10 heard that Cummings had given an exclusive interview to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, we expect the damage-limitation meeting looked something like this.

via Gfycat

Probably with good reason.

He came bearing receipts.

“Get COVID and live longer.”

How old is Stanley Johnson, again?

Here’s what people have been saying about this latest smoking gun.

Jim Felton had a good question.

We doubt Johnson has a good answer.

Source Laura Kuenssberg/BBC

