“Get COVID and live longer” – Dominic Cummings shares the PM’s ageist WhatsApps

Like a disgruntled ex with an axe to grind, Dominic Cummings has been spilling the beans on his time as a Special Adviser in 10 Downing Street, and we can’t imagine it’s doing much good for the PM’s blood pressure.

Among his previous allegations we’ve heard –

The Cabinet Office is ‘terrifyingly shit’

Boris Johnson thought Matt Hancock was ‘fucking hopeless’

The PM tells long, rambling pointless stories and they got more work done while he was in hospital.

When Number 10 heard that Cummings had given an exclusive interview to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, we expect the damage-limitation meeting looked something like this.

Probably with good reason.

“We can’t kill the economy just because of people dying over 80” Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former aide, claims the prime minister “put his own political interests ahead of people’s lives”https://t.co/0LTD1wSloJ pic.twitter.com/zu3dkfXxWl — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) July 19, 2021

He came bearing receipts.

This is going to take some explanation from Boris Johnson Via ⁦@bbclaurak⁩ pic.twitter.com/v22R9VwZTY — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) July 19, 2021

“Get COVID and live longer.”

How old is Stanley Johnson, again?

Here’s what people have been saying about this latest smoking gun.

1.

Boris Johnson’s ‘Did everything we could’ update pic.twitter.com/B2KS89WEDO — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) July 20, 2021

2.

Obviously close to his parents. pic.twitter.com/ngbwZntmOA — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) July 19, 2021

3.

Even if, EVEN IF, it was only those over 80 dying. To take no protective measures, because they're going to die anyways? WELL WHAT IS THE GODDAMN POINT OF DOING ANY MEDICINE AT ALL THEN BORIS? — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) July 19, 2021

4.

I wonder how many of the 80 year olds Johnson was happy to let die …voted for him #JohnsonVariantDay — Con O'Neill (@cononeilluk) July 19, 2021

5.

Tens of thousands had already died by this point. Boris Johnson is a total disgrace. pic.twitter.com/QvOuVYcnHV — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) July 20, 2021

6.

What do we learn from Cummings? We learn that we have an arrogant government led by an entitled boy-prince whose loyalties lay with the Barclay twins and who didn't care if your granny died. He just wanted to Get Covid Done and enjoy being King of the World. — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 20, 2021

7.

It's incredible that Johnson just wanted to kill off his own voter base. I swear he'll do anything to not have to do any work. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) July 20, 2021

8.

BOMBSHELL interview with Dominic Cummings reveals that Boris Johnson is a total prick, and also reveals that Dominic Cummings is a total prick. Shocked to the core. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) July 19, 2021

Jim Felton had a good question.

Apart from anything else, how do you manage to get covid so badly that you end up in the ICU without developing a drop of empathy for the thousands you’re willing to let die of it pic.twitter.com/P7a4N59O37 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 20, 2021

We doubt Johnson has a good answer.

