Trump’s rambling golf statement was unintentionally hilarious – 9 favourite takedowns

John Plunkett. Updated July 19th, 2021

The 149th Open Golf championship came to an end on Sunday, won by Collin Morikawa at his very first attempt.

We only mention this because Donald Trump was among the millions of people watching and was moved to share his views on, well, not Twitter, obviously, but from his comedy ‘Office of Donald Trump’ blog.

And it was just as unintentionally funny as you’d imagine.

Turnberry, as you probably already know, was bought by Trump in 2009 and is now known as ‘Trump Turnberry’. Anyway, back to Trump.

“I have spent some time watching The Open Championship (formerly known as The British Open), and it is terrific! But as almost all of the great players, sportscasters, and golf aficionados know, the greatest site and course of all for The Open is Turnberry, in Scotland.

“It is truly a magical place, the players want to be there, and at some point in time the players will be there.

“But this course was not chosen for The Open because they consider a wonderful person, and many-time Club Champion, named Donald J. Trump, to be too controversial this is, of course, a false reputation caused mainly by the Fake News Media.

“Remember, though, the controversy only makes things “hotter.” In any event, Turnberry is also the course where the greatest match of all time was played, nicknamed ‘The Dual [sic] in the Sun,’ which boiled down to an Open between the great Jack Nicklaus and the great Tom Watson.

“Turnberry is on the ocean with the most spectacular holes, sightlines, shots, and seaside views of any course in the World.

“It is a shame that the phenomenal Turnberry Golf links, the best in the World, sits empty during Open Championships, while far lesser courses are on display. Oh well, life proceeds forward! Someday The Open will be back at Turnberry.”

And our 9 favourite things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

