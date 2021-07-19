Trump’s rambling golf statement was unintentionally hilarious – 9 favourite takedowns

Politics

The 149th Open Golf championship came to an end on Sunday, won by Collin Morikawa at his very first attempt.

We only mention this because Donald Trump was among the millions of people watching and was moved to share his views on, well, not Twitter, obviously, but from his comedy ‘Office of Donald Trump’ blog.

And it was just as unintentionally funny as you’d imagine.

NEW! “I have spent some time watching The Open Championship (formerly known as The British Open), and it is terrific! But as almost all of the great players, sportscasters, and golf aficionados know, the greatest site and course of all for The Open is Turnberry, in Scotland.” pic.twitter.com/YizHl97Bgn — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 17, 2021

Turnberry, as you probably already know, was bought by Trump in 2009 and is now known as ‘Trump Turnberry’. Anyway, back to Trump.

“I have spent some time watching The Open Championship (formerly known as The British Open), and it is terrific! But as almost all of the great players, sportscasters, and golf aficionados know, the greatest site and course of all for The Open is Turnberry, in Scotland. “It is truly a magical place, the players want to be there, and at some point in time the players will be there. “But this course was not chosen for The Open because they consider a wonderful person, and many-time Club Champion, named Donald J. Trump, to be too controversial this is, of course, a false reputation caused mainly by the Fake News Media. “Remember, though, the controversy only makes things “hotter.” In any event, Turnberry is also the course where the greatest match of all time was played, nicknamed ‘The Dual [sic] in the Sun,’ which boiled down to an Open between the great Jack Nicklaus and the great Tom Watson. “Turnberry is on the ocean with the most spectacular holes, sightlines, shots, and seaside views of any course in the World. “It is a shame that the phenomenal Turnberry Golf links, the best in the World, sits empty during Open Championships, while far lesser courses are on display. Oh well, life proceeds forward! Someday The Open will be back at Turnberry.”

And our 9 favourite things people said about it.

1.

This is a very, very sick man in need of self praise and attention every waking minute. Calling himself a wonderful person in the 3rd person is so bizarre and cringey I am at a loss for further words. pic.twitter.com/2Ulk8adrZx — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) July 17, 2021

2.

This is top ten in the funniest tweet/press releases of all time — Bob Knee (@BobKnee95) July 17, 2021

3.

4.

I can hear Trump describe it now. The other golfers, big strong men, they had tears streaming down their faces as they said to me “sir, you are the Club Champion”. 🤣 — H. Flat (@HamFlat) July 17, 2021

5.

6.

Just noticed “DUAL in the sun” 😂🤣 — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) July 17, 2021

7.

He bought Turnberry in 2014, so he had nothing to do with the Duel in the Sun in 1977. In fact, The Open hasn’t been played there since he’s owned it, & only 4 times in history. @MichaelCohen212 do you know where he got $60mil to buy Turnberry & another $200mil for renovations? pic.twitter.com/F5VKx8Lgtr — Meidas_Twyla🌊🇺🇲 #MeidasMighty (@toneal115) July 17, 2021

8.

This is an official statement from the former President’s taxpayer-funded office, which he is using to complain about the location and promoting his private golf club. pic.twitter.com/kkxuZGKAui — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 17, 2021

9.

The Brits have ALWAYS referred to it as “The Open”, without the “British” qualifier. Although I am neither a golfer nor an avid fan, I know this. I also know the first Scottish course most golfers and fans associate with “The Open” is The Royal and Ancient at St. Andrews. — JP10E (@jp10E) July 17, 2021

READ MORE

27 of the funniest and most inventive ‘rare insults’ of the year so far

Source Twitter @realLizUSA