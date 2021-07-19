Protestors demand an end to lockdown on day lockdown ended – 11 favourite responses

News

There’s no shortage of people unhappy at Boris Johnson’s so-called ‘Freedom Day’, sweeping aside coronavirus restrictions in England despite a surge in infection and predictions of many, many more to come.

But you’d have got long odds – maybe – on anti-lockdown protestors being among them.

But thousands of anti-lockdown demonstrators surrounded Parliament today, angry at vaccines, angry at Covid ‘passports’, angry at having their ‘freedom’ taken away, and angry at Boris Johnson.

The People surround Whitehall. They have had enough. Freedom needs to mean exactly that ……Freedom. And no forced or mandated jabs for anyone. Choose Truth ! #NoVaccinePassportsAnywhere #londonprotest pic.twitter.com/HQkbWwmEOL — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) July 19, 2021

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

1.

If you're wondering how intelligent the anti-lockdown/anti-masker crowd is, they are currently out and about protesting restrictions that lifted 15 hours ago. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 19, 2021

2.

Anti lockdown protestors show their deep grasp of a complex issue by protesting the end of lockdown. https://t.co/E6DhO9Zgt6 — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) July 19, 2021

3.

Just a thought but maybe the people protesting against a lockdown that ended at midnight might not be the genius number-crunching epidemiologists they think they are — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 19, 2021

4.

5.

Yeah that's some moron shit right there. This might actually be the dumbest protest of all time. Not only is the thing you want wrong, but you already got it. https://t.co/YpfNKhxDN1 — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) July 19, 2021

6.

Starting to think they just like to pretend they’re oppressed https://t.co/je73Ou6OMn — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 19, 2021

7.

"What do we want?"

"An end to lockdown"

"When do we want it?"

"Earlier than 00.01 today, which is over 12 hours ago" https://t.co/mSmiWHDl3B — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) July 19, 2021

8.

They got their "freedom".

They're still furious.

They'll work out what they're furious about later.

You can't reason someone out of a state they didn't reason themselves into. https://t.co/32VQLB3gxW — George Monbiot (@GeorgeMonbiot) July 19, 2021

9.

At this point I’m convinced that all British people love to do is complain because what lockdown are they protesting? https://t.co/EP19k4oN7z — Pistachio 🇮🇷 (@HarleyShah) July 19, 2021

10.

I understand that I should recognise the validity of arguments with which I don't agree, and not dismiss those who hold them as knuckle-dragging schmucks. But then I see people protesting violently against the lockdown, ON THE DAY IT'S BEEN LIFTED and, well. — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) July 19, 2021

11.

READ MORE

The 11 most brutally honest reactions to Boris Johnson’s cringeworthy u-turn video