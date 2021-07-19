The 11 most brutally honest reactions to Boris Johnson’s cringeworthy u-turn video

News

The phrase ‘A week is a long time in politics’ got an upgrade on Sunday, as Rishi Sunak’s positive Covid test led to Downing Street claiming exemption from self-isolation, facing a massive backlash and making a screeching u-turn.

Boris Johnson scrambled to put out a video message that appeared to fudge the sequence of events.

When you see the PM, you’ll understand why the word ‘scrambled’ came to mind.

Like so many people I've been pinged by NHS Test and Trace as I have been in contact with someone with COVID-19, and I will be self-isolating until Monday 26th July. pic.twitter.com/X57gDpwDqe — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 18, 2021

Translation –

“We got called out for having one rule for us and another for the plebs, so I’m spinning this to make it seem like I just decided to do the right thing.”

Matt Lucas had a generous offer.

I have a comb I'm not using if you want one https://t.co/D6TSITJhwu — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) July 18, 2021

But we’re not sure it would work.

Boris Johnson's "I'm not constantly U-turning" makeover revealed pic.twitter.com/nubSmLy0vs — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) July 19, 2021

We can’t say that any wool was successfully pulled over anyone’s eyes by Johnson’s performance, and these sterling responses demonstrate that beautifully.

Except unlike everyone else you tried to get out of self-isolation. You are only doing it now because you were publicly shamed for showing your arrogant and entitled self. We won't let you forget it. https://t.co/4oltLn065V — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) July 18, 2021

See? If you really believe your forelock-tugging fans are utterly, utterly stupid you can flog them any old bobbins. https://t.co/RyF0rE4RDV — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) July 18, 2021

Boris Johnson tells us to abide by the rules he intended to circumvent until everyone wants nuts.

What a shambles – but what else to expect from a guy who can’t be bothered to even brush his hair when he addresses the British people? You’re Prime Minister, not Worzel Gummidge. https://t.co/OQJwvJ0Ykq pic.twitter.com/E26Ra9P1I8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 18, 2021

He’s got boxer shorts on there hasn’t he 😂 https://t.co/go3zvn99OH — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 18, 2021

Just so you know BJ…I wasn't born yesterday… https://t.co/UHuVaiSK3S — Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) July 18, 2021

Today I was pinged by Test and Trace. I decided that the rules didn't apply to me and sent a Cabinet Minister out to defend that decision. Then I got cold feet so just pretended that second bit didn't happen.

PS: has anyone got a comb? pic.twitter.com/FE1Dd0AeUD — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 18, 2021

I guess at Eton they teach a different word for sorry. https://t.co/g6sAO27O3y — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) July 18, 2021

He also recorded one where he said he wasn’t going to self-isolate. https://t.co/UsI3zOLU0g — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 18, 2021

There now follows a Party Political Broadcast on behalf of the Pinocchio Party. https://t.co/GujCm7eB9R — Her Holiness Pope Mrs Trellis, the 1st (@theonlywayisup) July 18, 2021

Looks like he just woke up in a hedge with his pants around his ankles and no recollection of the preceding 12 hours https://t.co/ZzFbpQdZXa — Max Morgan 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) July 18, 2021

"We did look briefly at the idea of us taking part in the pilot scheme which allowed people to test daily – but then we were widely criticised for being hypocrites and evinced a rapid U turn because we though it might play badly in the Red Wall." There – fixed it for you. https://t.co/rc85GtGupc — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 18, 2021

Alastair Campbell captured the mood with this NSFW but heartfelt advice.

Comb your hair. Take the knee. And fuck off out of our lives — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) July 18, 2021

If he does any of those voluntarily, I’ll give you the money myself.

