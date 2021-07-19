News

The 11 most brutally honest reactions to Boris Johnson’s cringeworthy u-turn video

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 19th, 2021

The phrase ‘A week is a long time in politics’ got an upgrade on Sunday, as Rishi Sunak’s positive Covid test led to Downing Street claiming exemption from self-isolation, facing a massive backlash and making a screeching u-turn.

Boris Johnson scrambled to put out a video message that appeared to fudge the sequence of events.

When you see the PM, you’ll understand why the word ‘scrambled’ came to mind.

Translation –

“We got called out for having one rule for us and another for the plebs, so I’m spinning this to make it seem like I just decided to do the right thing.”

Matt Lucas had a generous offer.

But we’re not sure it would work.

We can’t say that any wool was successfully pulled over anyone’s eyes by Johnson’s performance, and these sterling responses demonstrate that beautifully.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Alastair Campbell captured the mood with this NSFW but heartfelt advice.

If he does any of those voluntarily, I’ll give you the money myself.

READ MORE

Matt Lucas cut Boris Johnson’s speech from 14 minutes to 17 seconds and it’s a succinct delight

Source Boris Johnson Image Screengrab

More from the Poke