People love this 91 y/o’s hilariously brutal advice for his granddaughter
Over on TikTok Megan Elizabeth went wildly viral after she shared the “hilarious and cute” text messages she receives from her 91-year-old grandfather.
The series of texts sees her grandpa share some hilariously brutal advice about things he’s read in the news and the like. And it’s very well-intentioned, obviously. But oh, so brutal …
@meganelizabeth1016Shhhh…. He will never know 😅🤡 ##ilied ##grandpa ##thanks ##thanksgrandpa ##blesshim ##foreversingle ##millennial ##family ##toxictiktok ##fy ##foryou
♬ Can You Feel the Love Tonight – Boyce Avenue & Connie Talbot
And just a few of the things people said about it.
