This street sign has a beautifully hidden and apt message

There’s a hidden message in this street marking which is revealed at the most appropriate time.

Its one flaw is that if the ground is wet enough to show the picture, it’s probably too late for the umbrella to help you – but it’s just a niggle.

Redditors appreciated it.

Wtf, that’s so cool. JakolZeroOne

Can anyone explain how to make that pavement do that? tnyrcks Just pour water on it. JoinMyPestoCult

There’s always one, and this time it was u/apadran.

“But If I pee on it, does it show the bathroom symbol instead?”

We hope we never find out.

Source r/unexpected Image r/unexpected