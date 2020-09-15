This clip of a guy painting road markings may be the most satisfying thing you’ll see today

There’s something incredibly satisfying about watching something work perfectly – like this playing card/domino-style run.

It must have taken hours to get right, and we take our hats off to them.

Then there’s this – Aldi’s Instagram posts that make a bigger picture.

How Aldi’s Instagram posts all line up together from r/oddlysatisfying

But we can’t help feeling that the most satisfying thing of all is watching an expert at work, and that’s exactly what this is. You don’t have to be Banksy for your street painting to be important.

And who doesn’t enjoy a bit of Snoop?

Source Sandorr29 Image Sandorr29