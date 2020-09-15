This clip of a guy painting road markings may be the most satisfying thing you’ll see today

There’s something incredibly satisfying about watching something work perfectly – like this playing card/domino-style run.

@quianthousand C'est mon tout premier Tik Tok !😁Le dernier qui like aura une pub+une surprise 😁 ♬ son original – quianthousand

It must have taken hours to get right, and we take our hats off to them.

Then there’s this – Aldi’s Instagram posts that make a bigger picture.

But we can’t help feeling that the most satisfying thing of all is watching an expert at work, and that’s exactly what this is. You don’t have to be Banksy for your street painting to be important.

And who doesn’t enjoy a bit of Snoop?

READ MORE

Is there any sight more satisfying than the Viennetta production line?

Source Sandorr29 Image Sandorr29