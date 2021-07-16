Simply 15 fabulous tweets about the funny names kids come up with for everyday things

Life

To be filed under ‘children say the funniest things’ comes this, 15 fabulous tweets about the funny names kids come up with for everyday things.

Some of them – very possibly all of them – are so good they should surely be adopted by everyone.

1.

My daughter calls deodorant “armpit makeup”. You’re welcome. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) May 29, 2018

2.

My daughter just called a cemetery a person garden. I'm not even sure what she thinks is happening there. — Broken Puppet 🏡☕ (@java_assassin) June 18, 2020

3.

My 3-year-old calls my gray hairs "wizard hair." I'm not getting older. Just more powerful. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) June 27, 2017

4.

My three year old calls it ‘this day’ instead of ‘today’ and I shall never correct him. ‘Is it going to be sunny this day?’ ‘What are we playing this day?’. Thinking of adopting it myself. — Lee Madgwick (@LeeMadgwick) September 1, 2020

5.

2yo referred to her coat pockets as "snack holes" and this is what I shall forever call them — Rebecca Caprara (@RebeccaCaprara) February 23, 2018

6.

My 4-year-old called ice cubes "water bricks," and now I'll never call them anything else. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) October 26, 2018

7.

5-Year-Old: HEY! WHERE ARE MY MATTRESS CURTAINS!? Me: Um… your sheets? I’m washing them. — Momarazzi. (@Mirimade) September 4, 2018

8.

A friend’s 5 yr old saw a rhino and called it a “Battle Unicorn”. Can we let 5 yr olds christen new species please? — Zoe’s Zoo (@ZoesZooYouTube) May 30, 2018

9.

My 3yo thinks the Beatles are Paul, George, Pingu and Joe Lemons and he won’t be taking any further questions on this — MumInBits (@MumInBits) November 14, 2020

10.

My son calls dessert his "bonus round" and I think we should all follow his lead. — Val (@ValeeGrrl) November 30, 2017

11.

I’m not saying DON’T teach your kids proper terminologies but I AM saying that mine called a “force field” a “horse field” for about a year and that was the best year of my life — Deena Lang (@itsdeenalang) June 8, 2021

12.

I'm not saying that my daughter is overly dramatic.

I'm just reminding you that she calls tears "wet drops of sad." — Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) March 29, 2016

13.

9 y/o says what she misses most about going to movies is getting snacks from the “confession” stand so when we do go again, I’ll be paying a lot more attention when she places her order. — NicholasG (@Dad_At_Law) June 8, 2021

14.

My 4-year-old calls Dunkin' Donuts "Drunken Donuts." I was going to correct her. Then I realized it was the best idea ever for a bakery. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) June 9, 2016

15.

My friend’s 5-year-old just saw a crow and called it a “Halloween eagle.” And a child shall lead us. It is known. This is the new name for the bird-formally-known-as-crow. You know what to do, @MerriamWebster. — Tessa Dare (@TessaDare) May 30, 2018

