Simply 17 tweets about married life that are very funny and totally relatable

You don’t have to be married to appreciate these 17 tweets about married life, which are very funny and totally relatable.

1.

“You don’t load the dishwasher right,” I said to my wife just before it permanently became my job. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) April 5, 2021

2.

The secret to marriage is finding someone whose chore preferences complement yours. — SpacedMom (@copymama) April 7, 2021

3.

My wife and I are sitting on the couch watching tv and I hear a text, realizing I left my phone in the kitchen, I get up, go to the kitchen to check it… and its a text from my wife: Please bring the chips on your way back — Doc (@DocAtCDI) January 11, 2021

4.

my wife asked me “what sounds good for dinner?” so I said “I dunno, what sounds good to u?” and she responded “I’m up for whatever” and now it’s been a week and we’re slowly dying of hunger — Grant Tanaka (@GrantTanaka) April 22, 2021

5.

My husband asleep in a chair for the last 58 minutes will wake up within a split second of me changing the channel and yell “I WAS WATCHING THAT!” — Felicia (@LostFelicia) March 14, 2021

6.

My husband thinks he can just add random items to my junk drawer and I’m like HELLO THERE IS AN APPROVAL PROCESS — SpacedMom (@copymama) March 31, 2021

7.

When I break something I just stay quiet until my husband blames one of the kids. — Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) May 11, 2021

8.

My wife just pulled me into the other room and I thought she wanted to have a serious talk but she just wanted to give me m&m’s without the kids seeing. — dADDisms (@Beagz) May 7, 2020

9.