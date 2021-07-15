A Daily Mail columnist wearing a fat suit to empathise with the obese was as bad as it sounds

Life

Daily Mail columnist, Liz Jones, isn’t known for her empathy. She’d hardly have kept that job if she were.

In an effort to try and understand the life of an obese person, she donned a fat suit and went about her usual life in London – visiting Harrods, Harvey Nichols and Rigby and Peller – underwear makers to the Queen.

You thought a white columnist lecturing black football players on how to protest racism was bad? You ain't seen nothing yet. Ladies and gents, we give you … Liz Jones in a fat suit. pic.twitter.com/RcwEXwg1pi — Fiona Sturges (@FionaSturges) July 15, 2021

You can read the full article here, if you want to put yourself through that, but we read it so you don’t have to. You’re welcome.

I really strongly advise not reading the Liz Jones article today. A thin woman in a fat suit hates herself, others. That's all you'll miss. — Jane Casey (@JaneCaseyAuthor) July 15, 2021

Despite having suffered with an eating disorder for decades, and claiming to have unlocked her empathy for overweight people, Liz Jones peppered the article with judgemental opinions, supposedly held by the people she encountered, but more likely projections from the writer.

Brace yourself –

“As I’d given my destination to the driver, I’d noticed his eyebrows shoot up as if to say, ‘Harrods? Really? Would Primark not be more apt?’”

“When I sit to tuck into some hummous at an outside table, I can see people thinking, ‘Why is she even eating?’”

“(S)mall children, stare at me with no sympathy at all, tutting, their parents open mouthed, as if to say, ‘Don’t you realise there’s a pandemic on? We need to save the NHS, not strain it at the seams, like your awful size 40 trousers!’”

It probably won’t suprise you to learn that she has written a novel about an obese woman, and the article dedicates many paragraphs to its content, making us wonder if it could just be possible that the real purpose of the experiment might be sales figures, rather than empathy.

Whatever her intentions, it really didn’t go down well.

1.

Good morning x pic.twitter.com/UQPwgLlucG — Eva Wiseman (@EvaWiseman) July 15, 2021

2.

TOMORROW: "Inner-City Sumo with Liz Jones" pic.twitter.com/TT6zPAeDo4 — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) July 14, 2021

3.

Liz Jones who has been openly and viciously fatphobic in that very same rag since the last century. And people wonder why us fat folks are so worn down. https://t.co/dWh17Jnucl — Daisy J Hollands (@DaisyJHollands) July 15, 2021

4.

imagine commissioning liz jones in the year of our lord 2021 — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) July 15, 2021

5.

It’s complicated enough to write and talk about weight when you have lived as an obese woman for 30 years; let alone just having Liz Jones fat suit it up. Talking about losing weight without fat shaming others or triggering those with eating disorders is hard. Part of why — Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) July 15, 2021

I am writing about my last year is I couldn’t find a lot of the advice/discussions I wanted to read when I was in the process of setting goals, figuring out new body type, buying clothes, getting used to exercise. None of that is aided by LJ is a fat costume. — Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) July 15, 2021

6.

Sorry what the fuck? pic.twitter.com/d0dMmdrRXG — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) July 14, 2021

7.

I’d rather be fat than Liz Jones to be fair. https://t.co/7GPbTrtfAe — Rebel Scum (@cheaprhyme) July 15, 2021

8.

This is without doubt one of the most offensive pieces of vitriol I have ever read. Imagine if @LizJonesGoddess had dressed in black face and written an article about racism. The fact that @DailyMailUK had the audacity to print it tells us alot https://t.co/o4oXkn7l1A — FatdoctorUK (@thefatdoctoruk) July 15, 2021

9.

Aside from the fact that this writer clearly doesn't want to actually address the real causes of obesity, I'd say: yes it is hell being obese but precisely because people like her (and stories like this) make us feel at fault and judged, when what we actually need is compassion. https://t.co/8lPd18iMKj — Rose Stokes (@RoseStokes) July 15, 2021

We’re inclined to believe Woodo in the world’s assessment of why people were staring.

Presumably the tuts and stares Liz Jones experienced were because everyone recognised the vile cow from The Daily Mail being followed by a staff photographer while wearing a ridiculous sumo suit for another tedious concern trolling negging exercise. — Woodo in the world. (@Mister_Woodo) July 15, 2021

READ MORE

The Daily Mail said there were ‘no go areas’ for white people in Britain and was schooled into next yearfat shaming

Source Fiona Sturgess Image Daily Mail, Fiona Sturgess