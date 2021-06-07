The Daily Mail said there were ‘no go areas’ for white people in Britain and was schooled into next year

Life

To the Daily Mail – stick with us – which has put together a list of ‘British towns that are no go areas for white people’.

The article didn’t have a byline on it for reasons which may or may not be about to come obvious.

“British towns that are no-go areas for white people: Muslim author’s study of mosques reveals children ‘attacked for being white’, parents making families live under Taliban-like rules and women who can’t leave home without permission”.

Based on a book by writer Ed Husain, it’s fair to say it wasn’t a Britain that many people recognised and got entirely the responses it deserved. Here are the pick of them.

1.

As things are slowly getting back to normal, so good to see the British media is too ☺️ pic.twitter.com/XNLYREvPFI — Tez (@tezilyas) June 5, 2021

2.

Wait. The Mail claiming Edinburgh & Cardiff are no go-areas for white people? Have I been in the sun too long today? pic.twitter.com/xzFIvGER9Q — James Wong (@Botanygeek) June 5, 2021

3.

Absolutely cannot cope with the Daily Mail’s conviction that *Didsbury* is a ‘no-go’ area for white people pic.twitter.com/BINPjPZNOk — Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) June 6, 2021

4.

There aren’t any Muslim no-go areas in the UK, only places that The Daily Mail are confident that it’s readership would feel uncomfortable in because there are too many brown people walking around. pic.twitter.com/XXjvf1brzo — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) June 6, 2021

5.

Of all the rich multi-cultural areas of Manchester they could try to suggest was a no white area, the Daily Mail opt for Didsbury. DIDSBURY pic.twitter.com/tL4zTG5iSF — David Scott (@arghkid) June 5, 2021

6.

Yer actual Daily Mail claiming that Edinburgh and Glasgow are “no-go” areas for white people.

Must remember that the next time I visit Edinburgh’s Mosque Kitchen for one of their excellent curries, alongside the hundreds of other white people who do the same weekly. pic.twitter.com/RtDQULUcal — Alan Ferrier (@alanferrier) June 6, 2021

7.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 they should make their mind up. Posh, leafy suburb or no go area. Three weeks is a long time at the Daily Mail… https://t.co/SYcKSuP9Xd — TontKowalski (@Tontkowalski) June 5, 2021

8.

If Daily Mail reporters really want to find no-go areas in Britain, they should try trespassing on the land owned by their proprietor, Lord Rothermere, or any of the other 50% of the UK that’s privately owned by 1% of the population. Good luck with your picnic. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) June 5, 2021

9.

Hahahaha just caught up with the Daily Mail piece making out Didsbury is a no-go zone for white people — Jennifer Williams (@JenWilliamsMEN) June 5, 2021

10.

The Daily Mail website should be a no go zone — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) June 6, 2021

11.

Launching a campaign to get my neighbourhood recognised as a no-go area by the Daily Mail. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) June 6, 2021



