The takedowns of Elon Musk’s defence of space were out of this world

Multi-billionaire Elon Musk wants to colonise Mars, using the SpaceX Starship to facilitate that – a rocket capable of carrying 100 passengers or 100 tons of cargo.

He shared a photo of the Starship’s Raptor engines.

Fellowship of the Raptors pic.twitter.com/Xz3rOsfA2h — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2021

That’s no moon.

via Gfycat

On Tuesday, he tweeted this poetically formatted defence of space.

We’re not sure exactly what triggered the post, but the clapback instantly took off.

1.

“those who attack space” lmao we aren’t the ones shooting cars at it https://t.co/BydXHByNNY — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) July 13, 2021

2.

does he actually think people are mad at space https://t.co/Y4bhZZ0DgG — Geraldine (@everywhereist) July 13, 2021

3.

Taxing billionaires 95% represents more hope for many more people. — Judge Dave Anthony PsyD, PHD, MD, Esquire. (@daveanthony) July 13, 2021

4.

5.

Stay in space if you love it so much — Left Flank Veterans (@LeftFlankVets) July 13, 2021

6.

Not a fan of zonal marking then https://t.co/LuQ3tNMxpa — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) July 13, 2021

7.

No one is attacking space we just want billionaires to pay taxes. Oh sorry, I mean billionaires who don’t pay taxes

maybe don’t realize that

they’re ruining the planet

for so many people https://t.co/q2KBSp4LLK — Meg Turney (@megturney) July 13, 2021

8.

When you read an article about the greatest songs of the ‘90s and ‘Female Of The Species’ is not included https://t.co/QOuv0Fw9e8 — Scott Innes (@Flying_Inside) July 13, 2021

9.

those who write in

affected poetic verse about

the nobility of their vanity delusions

are assholes https://t.co/7OOZUUTOpi — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) July 13, 2021

Author Zack Hunt laid it out for all to see.

Nobody is attacking space. We’re attacking billionaires who amassed vast fortunes on the backs of an exploited work force using those fortunes to hold an extravagant dick measuring contest instead of doing anything remotely helpful with their ill gotten gains. — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) July 13, 2021

In the interest of balance –

i'm attacking space

look out space https://t.co/BOFN9uALgC — Sun Destroyer 999 (@bombsfall) July 13, 2021

Source Elon Musk