The 9 funniest reactions to Elon Musk ‘going to moon’
Elon Musk is a big fan of the grand Twitter statement – although one or two have landed him in a legal mire that we won’t go into.
Some fairly head-turning tweets have included –
Soon our monkey will be on twitch & discord haha
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2021
I am become meme,
Destroyer of shorts
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2021
Only Chuck Norris can divide by zero
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2021
One recent tweet was a gift directly from Elon Musk to comedy Twitter.
It’s not clear who or what is going to moon – or whether it’s to the Moon – but that didn’t prevent the jokes.
1.
ASKING TO BE BURGLED https://t.co/EKPhmO9DyM
— Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) April 11, 2021
2.
Is the verb "to moon"an Australian thing, because I only thought one thing and it had nothing to do with rockets https://t.co/fkbPCPLqX1
— Sally McManus (@sallymcmanus) April 10, 2021
3.
me when i finish rolling a joint https://t.co/xgzqabiXiK
— Goody Grace (@goodygrace) April 11, 2021
4.
Got any room on the ship? Pretty shit down here right now. https://t.co/6Mg0MhEqc3
— Bill Spadea (@BillSpadea) April 10, 2021
5.
There was an eccentric tycoon
Whose tweets could be inopportune
He'd go on strange raves
About Space Jam or caves
Then tweet: https://t.co/MrqSKZZPzK
— Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) April 11, 2021
6.
Nice that he warns everyone before dropping trow https://t.co/OLTeRaKdaF
— Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) April 10, 2021
7.
if Elon goes to the moon we’re locking earth and not lettin him back in https://t.co/bM49vOOt82
— Drew Landry (@MrDrewLandry) April 10, 2021
8.
Bring me back some cheese 🧀 https://t.co/a5zAGGlqRg
— Matt’s Banjo (@MattsBanjo) April 10, 2021
9.
The thing that all the Bond and comic book villains got wrong was that none of them were compulsive posters https://t.co/FbKCq9pbHA
— Ben Harris-Roxas (@ben_hr) April 10, 2021
One final message.
That's no moon https://t.co/sKwmTuD6YF
— Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) April 10, 2021
We have a bad feeling about this.
