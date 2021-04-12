The 9 funniest reactions to Elon Musk ‘going to moon’

Twitter

Elon Musk is a big fan of the grand Twitter statement – although one or two have landed him in a legal mire that we won’t go into.

Some fairly head-turning tweets have included –

Soon our monkey will be on twitch & discord haha — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2021

I am become meme,

Destroyer of shorts — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2021

Only Chuck Norris can divide by zero — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2021

One recent tweet was a gift directly from Elon Musk to comedy Twitter.

It’s not clear who or what is going to moon – or whether it’s to the Moon – but that didn’t prevent the jokes.

1.

ASKING TO BE BURGLED https://t.co/EKPhmO9DyM — Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) April 11, 2021

2.

Is the verb "to moon"an Australian thing, because I only thought one thing and it had nothing to do with rockets https://t.co/fkbPCPLqX1 — Sally McManus (@sallymcmanus) April 10, 2021

3.

me when i finish rolling a joint https://t.co/xgzqabiXiK — Goody Grace (@goodygrace) April 11, 2021

4.

Got any room on the ship? Pretty shit down here right now. https://t.co/6Mg0MhEqc3 — Bill Spadea (@BillSpadea) April 10, 2021

5.

There was an eccentric tycoon

Whose tweets could be inopportune

He'd go on strange raves

About Space Jam or caves

Then tweet: https://t.co/MrqSKZZPzK — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) April 11, 2021

6.

Nice that he warns everyone before dropping trow https://t.co/OLTeRaKdaF — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) April 10, 2021

7.

if Elon goes to the moon we’re locking earth and not lettin him back in https://t.co/bM49vOOt82 — Drew Landry (@MrDrewLandry) April 10, 2021

8.

Bring me back some cheese 🧀 https://t.co/a5zAGGlqRg — Matt’s Banjo (@MattsBanjo) April 10, 2021

9.

The thing that all the Bond and comic book villains got wrong was that none of them were compulsive posters https://t.co/FbKCq9pbHA — Ben Harris-Roxas (@ben_hr) April 10, 2021

One final message.

We have a bad feeling about this.

