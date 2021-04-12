Twitter

The 9 funniest reactions to Elon Musk ‘going to moon’

Poke Staff. Updated April 12th, 2021

Elon Musk is a big fan of the grand Twitter statement – although one or two have landed him in a legal mire that we won’t go into.

Some fairly head-turning tweets have included –

One recent tweet was a gift directly from Elon Musk to comedy Twitter.

It’s not clear who or what is going to moon – or whether it’s to the Moon – but that didn’t prevent the jokes.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

One final message.

We have a bad feeling about this.

via Gfycat

