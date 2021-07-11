Boris Johnson got dragged for Downing Street’s cringeworthy England flags – 13 favourite takedowns

Politics

Boris Johnson is a man well known for hedging his bets, which is why he wrote two versions of his article about Brexit – one supporting Leave and one supporting Remain.

We may never know what made him put the Remain article in the round file, but the repercussions are currently playing out in fishing villages, farmers’ fields and the hospitality industry near you.

It seems he’s even covering his bases in the flag department.

On the day of England’s match against Ukraine, he shared this startling image, with scant regard for the importance of commas.

A week later, and lovers of gigantic flags will have been disappointed to lose out to Team Bunting.

24 hours to go until @England face Italy in the #EURO2020 final. England, we’re behind you! pic.twitter.com/viE6p244FI — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 10, 2021

That wasn’t all. Reuters had the action version.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves the national flag in support of the English soccer team ahead of the #EURO2020 finals on Sunday pic.twitter.com/b2pPPT4p40 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 9, 2021

For a man who loves flags so much, he’s particularly inept at handling them. The cringeworthy episode was never going to pass under Twitter’s radar – and these comments captured the mood.

1.

Good grief. Carrie's been to Poundland pic.twitter.com/mCvV6sXNtx — Sara Levy (@saralevypoet) July 10, 2021

2.

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/SYVzcL2etd — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 9, 2021

3.

10 Downing Street – a J.D. Wetherspoon free house. pic.twitter.com/tbQ8Bzy6ig — Count Binface (@CountBinface) July 10, 2021

4.

He's just like us folks… in his Grade 1 listed home, with his six figure salary and his St George's bunting hung out by people employed by the UK taxpayer. Just like us. pic.twitter.com/jhralwE3ky — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 9, 2021

5.

"What's the cheapest, zero effort, tawdry, embarrassing thing we could do? Let's do that."

I know his bumbling is schtick but it's also often the result of the "Fuck it, will that do? I can't be bothered." approach to his entire life. He's half-arsing his way through a plague. https://t.co/qR4zNnpOtY — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) July 9, 2021

6.

Look everyone , I couldn’t find anyone to iron the flags but I did iron my underpants , making me the most patriotic man in the UK I really am one of you ⚽️🇬🇧 I love football , pints of beer , whippets & everything ! pic.twitter.com/hChVR4afYk — Tanita Tikaram💙 (@tanita_tikaram) July 10, 2021

7.

You know those people who cynically assume that a house draped in England flags means a massive racist idiot lives there? I'm thinking they might have a point… pic.twitter.com/huLVDRmW1K — Dean Burnett (@garwboy) July 9, 2021

8.

Billy Bunting, aka @BorisJohnson, gears up for the Big Match

(pix just up on No.10 Flickr https://t.co/rTaWC3KEm7) pic.twitter.com/iDIvWeMXkh — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) July 9, 2021

9.

This looks as natural as Trump holding a bible. https://t.co/i9hzwokF46 — mws621 (@mws621) July 10, 2021

10.

Poundland Flags | If he'd flown a single England flag on a poll he would look less like a dick… until he showed his face of course. pic.twitter.com/obB8VefE60 — *Followed by 95k Anti-Tories* (@MarieAnnUK) July 10, 2021

11.

Boris Johnson: "I do not believe in gestures, I believe in substance." Except there is never any substance, always gestures. Clapping, benches, badges, badges on his jackets, flags, decorations, lights, finished off with catalogues of catastrophic failures, and 0 leadership. 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/9Pvmibh14g — The Churchill Project (@WinstonCProject) July 10, 2021

12.

Vote Leave seem to have repurposed their campaign by teaming up with Poundland to take England out of the Union🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sr7IfVKQ0a — Lloyd Hardy (@lloydhardy) July 10, 2021

13.

If you’ve been experiencing déjà vu, this might be the reason.

We’re not sure when Downing Street started basing policy on Coldwar Steve jokes, but we hope they don’t get a wind of the update.

