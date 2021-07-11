Politics

Boris Johnson got dragged for Downing Street's cringeworthy England flags – 13 favourite takedowns

Poke Staff. Updated July 11th, 2021

Boris Johnson is a man well known for hedging his bets, which is why he wrote two versions of his article about Brexit – one supporting Leave and one supporting Remain.

We may never know what made him put the Remain article in the round file, but the repercussions are currently playing out in fishing villages, farmers’ fields and the hospitality industry near you.

It seems he’s even covering his bases in the flag department.

On the day of England’s match against Ukraine, he shared this startling image, with scant regard for the importance of commas.

A week later, and lovers of gigantic flags will have been disappointed to lose out to Team Bunting.

That wasn’t all. Reuters had the action version.

For a man who loves flags so much, he’s particularly inept at handling them. The cringeworthy episode was never going to pass under Twitter’s radar – and these comments captured the mood.

If you’ve been experiencing déjà vu, this might be the reason.

We’re not sure when Downing Street started basing policy on Coldwar Steve jokes, but we hope they don’t get a wind of the update.

