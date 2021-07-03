Boris Johnson just posed with a giant St George’s flag – 13 favourite things people said about it

Politics

England are playing a football match tonight – you might have heard about it – as they take on Ukraine for a place in the Euros 2021 semi-finals.

Very exciting it is going to be too. And Boris Johnson thought he’d join in the excitement by being pictured stood on a giant St George’s flag outside 10 Downing Street.

10 Downing Street have just released *this* picture… 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/MfnRaplMtg pic.twitter.com/W4xF1ggxvM — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) July 2, 2021

And if he was hoping for a response than that was entirely what he got. We’ve read them all – well, quite a lot of them – and these are our 13 favourites.

1.

failure is an orphan but success has many fathers pic.twitter.com/xOy2oB5rDt — Henry Mance (@henrymance) July 2, 2021

2.

3.

4.

They told him he had to find his way out of the maze. He’s been in there since Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/2CWJsoFY1E — Flic Everett (@fliceverett) July 2, 2021

5.

it’s like having The Pub Landlord as Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/QSSyllTMd9 — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) July 2, 2021

6.

7.

Its an optical illusion. The flag didn't get bigger it's just the stature of the UK Prime Minister that's been significantly reduced. pic.twitter.com/fDY6VSvUek — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 2, 2021

8.

‘I don’t believe in gesture politics’

-Boris Johnson pic.twitter.com/uBYleIHegx — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) July 2, 2021

9.

"Siri, show me a picture that explains why Scottish people want England to get fucking pumped at the Euros" https://t.co/72Ia8B9W3F — Jim (@Barcajim3) July 2, 2021

10.

Just when you thought Johnson couldn't get any smaller… https://t.co/89epuJcf8t — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) July 2, 2021

11.

Sad to see the PM resorting to this dramatic cry for help. https://t.co/GGf10hOGFL — 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) July 2, 2021

12.

Saint George's cross. Can't say I blame him. pic.twitter.com/LXXO6MYzBT — T'Other Simon (@TOther_Simon) July 2, 2021

13.

In the US at least, dropping the flag on the ground and stomping all over it is… not very patriotic (Also, yes, I'm aware of the current issues with people who are plumping the flag of England for political signaling, but I feel less qualified to go into that) https://t.co/Pzs7w01UVh — John Scalzi (@scalzi) July 2, 2021

