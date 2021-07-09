Have you spotted – or been – one of these different types of parents at the park?
There are hundreds – in fact hundreds of thousands – of books about parenting styles, but the very funny Jimmy Rees has boiled it down to seven categories – plus the parent-once-removed, the grandparent.
If you don’t recognise any of those, you probably are one.
Let’s take a little look.
“Let’s be friends”
The Videographer
The Helicopter
The Incognito
The Kidult
The Apologiser
Jason’s Parents
Last but not least –
Here are just a few of the many comments left by YouTube users.
Belle Harris
I try hard to be an incognito but the “I wanna be friends” ALWAYS finds me.
Annie Lippo
Somehow, I’m the helicopter & the apologizer combined 😂
Krystal
Oh God.. When I take all mine to the park, I’m almost all of these! I gotta apologise for one of them, I’ve gotta scream at the non-listener, I sit with the other incognito parents and helicopter because I hate germs and sand!
We have just two words – ‘Poor Jason!’
The awful truth about trying to get to sleep
