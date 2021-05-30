The awful truth about trying to get to sleep
Comedian Jimmy Rees explains the process of falling asleep as only he can. Some of it is genuinely enlightening information – while other parts are only too familiar.
Oh so relatable.
Scarab
They say there’s two certainties in life: Death and taxes.
But there’s a silent third: your full bladder will not go away if ignored.
