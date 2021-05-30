Videos

The awful truth about trying to get to sleep

Poke Staff. Updated May 30th, 2021

Comedian Jimmy Rees explains the process of falling asleep as only he can. Some of it is genuinely enlightening information – while other parts are only too familiar.

Oh so relatable.

Scarab

They say there’s two certainties in life: Death and taxes.
But there’s a silent third: your full bladder will not go away if ignored.

READ MORE

This comedian’s ‘100 Things Parents Say’ is funny because it’s true

Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab

More from the Poke