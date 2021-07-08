The guy who sings about internet beef has added a little sauce
Canadian musician, Lubalin, turns internet drama into songs – and there’s a lot of internet drama to choose from, so you know he’s picking the funniest.
This argument about the size of a horse was one hilarious example.
@lubalin
don't call me a lair, abby 🐴 ##sodramatic ##humor ##musician ##producer ##horse ##bighorse
Never try to steal a woman’s broccoli casserole recipe.
@lubalin
wake up, doris 🥦 ##sodramatic ##humor ##oldpeoplefacebook ##boomer ##musician ##producer
His latest internet beef song, however, concerns the thorny issue of the hot-dogs to buns ratio. A pressing matter that has irked many a comedian – as well as, apparently, random people on Twitter.
@lubalin
##ad if anyone can bring big wiener and big bun together, it's @heinz_ca HeinzHotDogPact.com 🌭 ##coolingmistakes ##hotdogs
It probably won’t trouble the charts, but it was certainly a hit with TikTok users.
Not everyone appreciated the full importance of the matter. We sensed just the tiniest hint of sarcasm about this one.
But also …where is the fundraiser?
Image Screengrab
