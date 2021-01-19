‘Internet drama part 3: I just need butter’ is the follow-up we’ve been waiting for

Before that shanty took over the world, the biggest TikTok sensation in town was the very talented Lubalin‘s transformation of social media beef into amazing songs.

We’ve seen a lot of brilliant lip-synchs to that, and recommend that you seek them out on TikTok, but what we really wanted was more from Lubalin – and it was worth the wait.

internet drama part 3: i just need butter 😩 pic.twitter.com/dyFretSOlc — Lubalin (@lubalin_vibe_co) January 18, 2021

Choosing butter over making friends has such a pandemic vibe. Toast won’t get you a £200 fine.

The latest offering went down as well as his previous creations.

This is, as the kids say, a mood. https://t.co/ZMPiCZXUpm — Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) January 18, 2021

I almost RT’d this without watching it that’s how much I trust Lubalin 🧈🧈 https://t.co/Iy9mOnn8CM — Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) January 18, 2021

Getting me through dark days

One of the most talented people out here! https://t.co/p8JWht4C5Z — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) January 19, 2021

Still the best thing on the internet. https://t.co/lgOnQbtqzy — Real BS (@Th3RealBS) January 18, 2021

This guy’s so talented – it took me three weeks to get ‘Caroline’ out of my head…oh wait it’s back https://t.co/hJDmwLyMZ4 — Keegan Connor Tracy (@keegolicious) January 19, 2021

If he ever sings about the Wellerman, he may just break the internet.

