‘Internet drama part 3: I just need butter’ is the follow-up we’ve been waiting for

Before that shanty took over the world, the biggest TikTok sensation in town was the very talented Lubalin‘s transformation of social media beef into amazing songs.

@lubalin

that escalated quickly… ##sodramatic ##humor ##oldpeoplefacebook ##boomer ##musician ##producer

♬ original sound – Lubalin

We’ve seen a lot of brilliant lip-synchs to that, and recommend that you seek them out on TikTok, but what we really wanted was more from Lubalin – and it was worth the wait.

Choosing butter over making friends has such a pandemic vibe. Toast won’t get you a £200 fine.

The latest offering went down as well as his previous creations.

If he ever sings about the Wellerman, he may just break the internet.

Source Lubalin Image Screengrab