This 3D cat billboard in Tokyo went viral because it’s simply pawesome

A bit like 3D cinema, 3D telly came and went, and will doubtless be back again one day.

But 3D billboards, well, 3D billboards might hang around a bit longer if this example from Japan is anything to go by. Because it’s absolutely pawesome.

Forget about Covid for a moment and marvel instead at this 3D illusion on an advertising display in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/MXOSGytsZ8 — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) July 6, 2021

Now there’s an advert you wouldn’t walk past without looking up.

The video also went viral on Reddit after it was shared by ghost_of_STIsland and here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘Holy f-ckin shit that looks real.’

bharat___sinha ‘Omg at very first glance for a second I thought it was an actual cat and someone built a small model-city that the cat was playing on hahah. After a couple seconds tho the cat had a slightly cgi look to it which made me realize (+ reading the title)’

E16 ‘Back to the Future II shit.’

Knight-Lurker ‘Jaws 19.’

bigrevvo ‘Paws 19.’

Knight-Lurker

Anyone got the Goodies’ number?

And here’s another one, in Seoul.

A giant 3D wave has appeared on the LED façade of South Korea's biggest digital billboard, located in Seoul's Gangnam District https://t.co/kRFegI9EuF pic.twitter.com/qd9hw8zZon — CNN Business (@CNNBusiness) May 22, 2020

Source Twitter @mrnickharvey Reddit u/ghost_of_STIsland