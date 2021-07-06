This 3D cat billboard in Tokyo went viral because it’s simply pawesome
A bit like 3D cinema, 3D telly came and went, and will doubtless be back again one day.
But 3D billboards, well, 3D billboards might hang around a bit longer if this example from Japan is anything to go by. Because it’s absolutely pawesome.
Forget about Covid for a moment and marvel instead at this 3D illusion on an advertising display in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/MXOSGytsZ8
— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) July 6, 2021
Now there’s an advert you wouldn’t walk past without looking up.
The video also went viral on Reddit after it was shared by ghost_of_STIsland and here are our favourite things people said about it.
‘Holy f-ckin shit that looks real.’
bharat___sinha
‘Omg at very first glance for a second I thought it was an actual cat and someone built a small model-city that the cat was playing on hahah. After a couple seconds tho the cat had a slightly cgi look to it which made me realize (+ reading the title)’
E16
‘Back to the Future II shit.’
Knight-Lurker
‘Jaws 19.’
bigrevvo
‘Paws 19.’
Knight-Lurker
Anyone got the Goodies’ number?
And here’s another one, in Seoul.
A giant 3D wave has appeared on the LED façade of South Korea's biggest digital billboard, located in Seoul's Gangnam District https://t.co/kRFegI9EuF pic.twitter.com/qd9hw8zZon
— CNN Business (@CNNBusiness) May 22, 2020
Source Twitter @mrnickharvey Reddit u/ghost_of_STIsland
