This 3D cat billboard in Tokyo went viral because it’s simply pawesome

Poke Staff. Updated July 6th, 2021

A bit like 3D cinema, 3D telly came and went, and will doubtless be back again one day.

But 3D billboards, well, 3D billboards might hang around a bit longer if this example from Japan is anything to go by. Because it’s absolutely pawesome.

Now there’s an advert you wouldn’t walk past without looking up.

The video also went viral on Reddit after it was shared by ghost_of_STIsland and here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘Holy f-ckin shit that looks real.’
bharat___sinha

‘Omg at very first glance for a second I thought it was an actual cat and someone built a small model-city that the cat was playing on hahah. After a couple seconds tho the cat had a slightly cgi look to it which made me realize (+ reading the title)’
E16

‘Back to the Future II shit.’
Knight-Lurker

‘Jaws 19.’
bigrevvo

‘Paws 19.’
Knight-Lurker

Anyone got the Goodies’ number?

And here’s another one, in Seoul.

