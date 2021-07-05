These 27 funny parenting tweets go out to mums and dads everywhere
You don’t have to be a parent to appreciate … well, actually you do, 27 funny parenting tweets that go out to mums and dads everywhere.
1.
Hats off to the waiter that kept a straight face as my 5yo ordered the vagina for lunch instead of the lasagna.
— Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) June 22, 2021
2.
Reaction from my kids after explaining how sex works:
“You’ve done this THREE TIMES?”
— megan (@meganmuircoyle) February 3, 2021
3.
I pointed out a fire truck to my coworker on our drive, and I think I need to spend less time with my children.
— Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) May 25, 2021
4.
Took our kids to a restaurant for the first time in over a year. As my 6yo crouched in her chair, eating a burger patty like a feral child, and my 4yo tried to remove her pants and painted her face with ketchup, it occurred to me that maybe we weren’t ready to re-enter society.
— Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) May 15, 2021
5.
“Dad isn’t it weird that the word chicken can mean an animal or a type of food?”
– my kid, on the verge of making a horrific realization
— Average Dad (@Average_Dad1) March 29, 2021
6.
I asked my 6yo “aren’t you gonna help me plant flowers” and she said “oh mommy I would love to do that except that I don’t want to”
— Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) April 5, 2021
7.
Me as a parent trying to hide my snacks from the unemployed lazy people in my house. pic.twitter.com/s3Jq73zjEB
— senia che (@drawntosenia) August 17, 2020
8.
My kids will be late to school even if we lived inside the school
— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) May 25, 2021
9.
My daughter said parents burst into your room randomly like they’re trying to catch you cheating with other parents 😭😂😂
— Delilah’s Scissors 🇯🇲✨ (@BoudoirMadam) May 5, 2021
10.
My daughter once summarized a 10 minute story in 4 hours.
— Jessie (@mommajessiec) June 24, 2021
11.
My 5-year-old, after having one drop of rain fall on him pic.twitter.com/ZVGbXQa9mf
— A Bearer Of Dad News🇬🇾 (@HomeWithPeanut) June 21, 2021
12.
Whenever I get discouraged and want to quit something, I remember the words of my then 3 year-old after she puked carrots all over the living room floor: "I'm gonna need more carrots."
— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) January 18, 2021
