These 27 funny parenting tweets go out to mums and dads everywhere

You don’t have to be a parent to appreciate … well, actually you do, 27 funny parenting tweets that go out to mums and dads everywhere.

1.

Hats off to the waiter that kept a straight face as my 5yo ordered the vagina for lunch instead of the lasagna. — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) June 22, 2021

2.

Reaction from my kids after explaining how sex works: “You’ve done this THREE TIMES?” — megan (@meganmuircoyle) February 3, 2021

3.

I pointed out a fire truck to my coworker on our drive, and I think I need to spend less time with my children. — Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) May 25, 2021

4.

Took our kids to a restaurant for the first time in over a year. As my 6yo crouched in her chair, eating a burger patty like a feral child, and my 4yo tried to remove her pants and painted her face with ketchup, it occurred to me that maybe we weren’t ready to re-enter society. — Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) May 15, 2021

5.

“Dad isn’t it weird that the word chicken can mean an animal or a type of food?” – my kid, on the verge of making a horrific realization — Average Dad (@Average_Dad1) March 29, 2021

6.

I asked my 6yo “aren’t you gonna help me plant flowers” and she said “oh mommy I would love to do that except that I don’t want to” — Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) April 5, 2021

7.

Me as a parent trying to hide my snacks from the unemployed lazy people in my house. pic.twitter.com/s3Jq73zjEB — senia che (@drawntosenia) August 17, 2020

8.

My kids will be late to school even if we lived inside the school — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) May 25, 2021

9.

My daughter said parents burst into your room randomly like they’re trying to catch you cheating with other parents 😭😂😂 — Delilah’s Scissors 🇯🇲✨ (@BoudoirMadam) May 5, 2021

10.

My daughter once summarized a 10 minute story in 4 hours. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) June 24, 2021

11.

My 5-year-old, after having one drop of rain fall on him pic.twitter.com/ZVGbXQa9mf — A Bearer Of Dad News🇬🇾 (@HomeWithPeanut) June 21, 2021

12.