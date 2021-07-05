‘What a confusing sign’

Pics

In the first of an occasional series, confusing sign of the week goes to this, shared by vagabond0977 over on Reddit.

‘Finally legal assault of the weakest… nature has been restored lol.’

LazyM0v3r “WHAT?!? NO CYCLING?!?” glances angrily at nearby elderly person.’

SPACEMANSKRILLA ‘I’m just glad that museums in York can trust their gardens.’

Lessiarty “Children can be so cruel” “we can? thanks mom” “ow, bart, quit it” – The Simpsons’

kmikek

And just in case …

‘It seems correct to me as a non native english speaker, how would you phrase it other than that?’

elbarto1981 ‘Also the word “May” is a bit ambiguous. It can either mean “It is possible” or “You are allowed”

twohedwlf

READ MORE

Simply 23 funny sign fails that people really should have seen coming

Source Reddit u/vagabond0977