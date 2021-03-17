Simply 23 funny sign fails that people really should have seen coming

Pics

We hope we’re not sticking our necks out too far when we suggest that a sign has only one job – to impart its information quickly and effectively, with the minumum of fuss.

We only mention it because these 23 signs shared on the subReddit ‘don’t dead open inside’ didn’t quite do that.

In fact, they managed the complete opposite and the fact they failed so badly is really rather magnificent.

1.

‘Jesus scares’

2.

‘Will There Be Blood Or Not!?’

3.

‘Extremely Slow Children Playing’

4.

‘Choose Abortion Life Kills’

5.

‘Well That Seems Unfair’

6.

‘Don’t Save A Life Be Afraid To Give Blood’

7.

‘Shosple Colupis’

8.

‘Guaranteed REDUCED Quality’



9.

‘Aliectass’



10.

‘Men because women’

11.

‘Well If You Insist’

12.

‘Please do not take it home. Leave litter here’

