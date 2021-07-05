Turns out different channels show different ads on the hoardings at the Euros and minds are blown

Sport

This video of different TV channels showing different adverts on the hoardings during precisely the same Euros coverage went wildly viral on Reddit.

It’s not a new invention but it was new to lots of people (including us) who couldn’t quite get their heads round it.

The magic of TV, right?

‘Oooh I never knew this.’

random_scroller_yeet ‘Me neither.. Now when I think about, it makes sense. Really cool to see it like this. 10/10’

No-Regret-9963 ‘Life is just an illusion.’

full0fwit ‘Obey Consume Marry and reproduce Submit Watch TV Conform Sleep’

treesarefriend ‘How’s that possible?’

Worried-Rise2529 ‘They will overlay the adverts they desire. In F1 one world broadcast is used and in countries where gambling sponsors are allowed these are CGI shown so they aren’t visible in countries where they aren’t.’

WJones007 ‘But .. how’

Fluffy_McDuffins

There’s a bit more about it here, but we’re not sure it’s helping. Clever though. Maybe they can superimpose an England win if it doesn’t go entirely to plan on Wednesday.

Source Reddit u/erivaldoff