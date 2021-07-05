Priti Patel said football’s coming home and the takedowns went into extra time – 9 winners

Politics

As excitement builds ahead of England’s Euros semi-final clash with Denmark on Wednesday, there are so many politicians on the bandwagon there’s hardly room for anyone else.

Somewhere close to the front was Home Secretary Priti Patel, who had this to say after England’s 4-0 rout of Ukraine at the weekend.

And if you’re thinking people might have something to say about that, you’d be absolutely right.

'Priti Patel has said she does not support England football players taking the knee in protest of racism and that fans have the right to boo them at matches.' Pick a side, Priti. https://t.co/U2YnO53qe9 — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) July 3, 2021

Some people have absolutely no self awareness do they? https://t.co/syTUZnUTLp — Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) July 4, 2021

Luckily you weren’t in charge of the Home Office when the majority of these young men’s parents and grandparents arrived. — Open Mind (@OpenMin12265445) July 3, 2021

The cheek of you ! https://t.co/wLyHzw3tw9 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 4, 2021

If football did come home, she would only want to send it back where it came from https://t.co/OEp44v9uY2 — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) July 4, 2021

Oh pipe down. You can't say it's ok too boo the England players one week and then act like their biggest fan the next. https://t.co/cJdymuFDPZ — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) July 4, 2021

The team you say indulges in gesture politics and can be booed.

The saddest thing about this is the number people who will be duped by your faux pride and support. https://t.co/2chsocnegi — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) July 4, 2021

Source Twitter @pritipatel