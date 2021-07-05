News

The NHS was awarded the George Cross and everybody made the same point

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 5th, 2021

After all that clapping the NHS was given every Thursday night for weeks on end, it seems hardly fair that it’s now getting yet another reward – an actual George Cross.

On the 73rd anniversary of its creation – 🎵 Happy birthday to you. Happy birthday to you. Happy birthday dear NHS. Happy birthday to you. 🎶 – the Queen has awarded the NHS the medal, which is the highest honour for gallantry outside of combat.

Presumably, each worker gets to take the medal home for a night, like a class of 7-year-olds with the Story Bear – or the school hamster.

Politicians took to Twitter to comment – in very different ways.

It wasn’t just politicians who picked up on the obvious flaw with the gesture – and here are a few of the people who pointed it out.

Dr. Philip Lee had a question.

Yes – but not until October 2032.

