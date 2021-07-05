The NHS was awarded the George Cross and everybody made the same point

News

After all that clapping the NHS was given every Thursday night for weeks on end, it seems hardly fair that it’s now getting yet another reward – an actual George Cross.

On the 73rd anniversary of its creation – 🎵 Happy birthday to you. Happy birthday to you. Happy birthday dear NHS. Happy birthday to you. 🎶 – the Queen has awarded the NHS the medal, which is the highest honour for gallantry outside of combat.

"It is with great pleasure on behalf of a grateful nation, that I award the George Cross to the National Health Services of the United Kingdom.” Her Majesty The Queen pic.twitter.com/fgfmEpCvZ0 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 5, 2021

Presumably, each worker gets to take the medal home for a night, like a class of 7-year-olds with the Story Bear – or the school hamster.

Politicians took to Twitter to comment – in very different ways.

Fantastic to see the NHS and our brave emergency workers honoured in this way by Her Majesty The Queen. Happy birthday to @NHSuk. Thank you for the vital work you all do to keep the public safe 👏🏽#NHS73 https://t.co/wDBYdSGfrQ — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) July 5, 2021

After a year where it has contributed so much and on its 73rd birthday – it is fantastic that the NHS has been awarded the George Cross by Her Majesty the Queen. Thank you to all those who work in the NHS.#NHSBirthday @RoyalFamily — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 5, 2021

Once again Her Majesty speaks for the nation. A fitting honour for our NHS. https://t.co/G6fca6vqyp — Steve Double MP (@stevedouble) July 5, 2021

This is great but what our #NHS really needs is: ✅ A proper pay rise for workers

✅ No top-down reorganisation

✅ Everyone to keep wearing masks

✅ More investment

✅ Data security

✅ No creeping privatisationhttps://t.co/Ow93vPOpW2 — Dawn Butler MP✊🏾💙 (@DawnButlerBrent) July 5, 2021

Happy Birthday #NHS, 73 years old today. Huge thanks to all staff for their dedication, commitment & brilliance, especially during Covid.

We've seen what a publicly-owned & funded service can achieve. Let's ensure it stays that way. George Cross is nice -pay rise even better 💙 — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) July 5, 2021

It wasn’t just politicians who picked up on the obvious flaw with the gesture – and here are a few of the people who pointed it out.

1.

Giving the entire NHS the George Cross is an even more meaningless piece of performative gesturing than the bloody applause or an award ceremony. — Dave Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@WelshGasDoc) July 5, 2021

2.

Giving the NHS a George Cross is so WW2, so utterly unimaginative, so very Boris Johnson – so school of the empty pit of ideas. Give the NHS staff proper respect and a pay rise instead. That would mean something. — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 4, 2021

3.

Have the government heard of money https://t.co/1PPpsRvxk1 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 4, 2021

4.

Because what NHS staff really want is not a pay rise that will prevent nurses having to use food banks, but claps, a badge and the George Cross. pic.twitter.com/RCD4NcPXBF — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 5, 2021

5.

Boris Johnson: “I don’t believe in gestures, I believe in substance.”

Also Boris Johnson: “Let’s award the NHS the George Cross.” — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) July 5, 2021

6.

BREAKING: The government has announced that going forwards, NHS staff will be able to pay their rent/mortgage with claps, their food bills with praise and their utility bills with the George Cross so they don't need a 15% pay rise, after all. — Council Estate Media (@CEMEDlA) July 5, 2021

7.

The next time Tory MPs are due a pay rise, can the Queen just give the House of Commons a George Cross instead? Far better than money. NHS NURSES — Ron Moore MP (@RonMooreMoreRon) July 5, 2021

8.

Fresh from giving underpaid NHS workers the George Cross leaked plans suggest thousands of red noses will be handed out at food banks #GeorgeCross — Ben Turner Comedian (@benturnercomedy) July 5, 2021

9.

Just when you think it's impossible to love Queenie any more…she decides to one-up Matty's badge idea and award the NHS the George Cross. Well done your Maj, a beautiful gesture which will presumably now silence any cynical talk of a payrise! — Not Andrea Jenkyns MP (@BlandreaJ) July 5, 2021

Dr. Philip Lee had a question.

So can I wear the George Cross then — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) July 5, 2021

Yes – but not until October 2032.

READ MORE

Dido ‘Test and Trace’ Harding fancies running the NHS – only 5 responses you need

Source Twitter Image Royal Family, Royal Family