Dido ‘Test and Trace’ Harding fancies running the NHS – only 5 responses you need

John Plunkett. Updated June 7th, 2021

Tory peer Dido Harding is thinking about applying to run NHS England and it got people thinking.

Specifically, it got people thinking about the Tory peer’s track recording running ‘Test and Trace’, the £37bn scheme that promised to be ‘world beating’ but was rather less than that.

So much less than that, in fact, that a Commons committee concluded that there was ‘no clear evidence’ that it contributed at all to a reduction in coronavirus infections.

Here are our favourite things people said about the prospect of her running the NHS.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

If you prefer it particularly straight talking …

