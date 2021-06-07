Dido ‘Test and Trace’ Harding fancies running the NHS – only 5 responses you need

News

Tory peer Dido Harding is thinking about applying to run NHS England and it got people thinking.

Specifically, it got people thinking about the Tory peer’s track recording running ‘Test and Trace’, the £37bn scheme that promised to be ‘world beating’ but was rather less than that.

So much less than that, in fact, that a Commons committee concluded that there was ‘no clear evidence’ that it contributed at all to a reduction in coronavirus infections.

Here are our favourite things people said about the prospect of her running the NHS.

I'm confident that Dido Harding will be able to do for the NHS what she did for Test and Trace. Hand it over entirely to private companies to deliver a completely useless service. https://t.co/bvVfyOGGbd — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 6, 2021

putting Dido Harding in charge of the NHS would be like putting Gavin Williamson in charge of schools! — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 6, 2021

Reading this morning that Dido Harding, business person and Conservative life peer, whose failed test and trace system cost £37 billion, is touted to lead the NHS. And the words of William Wallace seem appropriate: Incompetence is often highly regarded in governmental circles. — Paul Delaney (@coaimpaul) June 6, 2021

Dido Harding was in charge of the Test and Trace system that cost £37 billion – and Sage said it had had “minimal impact on transmission”. The idea that she should now be rewarded by being made head of the NHS is a dangerous joke.https://t.co/XKUMJtVJsO — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 6, 2021

If Dido Harding gets to run the NHS after spaffing £37bn on a Test & Trace that’s not fit for purpose, it’s blatant corruption and we should report it to the government’s corruption tsar who is – *checks notes* – Dido Harding’s husband. Oh. https://t.co/0YBWslvpQn — David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 6, 2021

If you prefer it particularly straight talking …

I don’t mean to be rude but absolutely fuck off https://t.co/voa6jucRaI — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) June 6, 2021

