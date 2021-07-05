These 5 and 6-year-olds’ guesses at David Bowie’s identity are absolutely inspired
You may remember the time teacher George Pointon went viral because of the answers his Year 1 class had given to the question ‘What would you do as president of the world?‘
Well, the kids have knocked it out of the park again, with their hot takes on David Bowie.
I asked my year 1 classes
'Who is the person and what did he do?'
Here is my analysis
A THREAD pic.twitter.com/qc7sZIF8If
— George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) July 2, 2021
Hold onto your hats.
Tweeters appreciated the wholesome addition to their timelines.
I love that they all obviously feel comfortable having a guess and even elaborating and giving a back story. Must be a very supportive classroom 😊
— Wirral Wanderer (@Wirral_Walker) July 2, 2021
I LOVE these. Always a joy to read!
— Jaye Kearney (@kearneyjaye) July 2, 2021
This says it all.
If anyone ever asks me why I love working in schools so much, I shall show them this. A child's ability to see an image and create a story instantly is one I have never relinquished, and never will ❤ https://t.co/NKajjpd8Gx
— David Attree 💙 (@timesforrhymes) July 3, 2021
Follow George on Twitter for more gems from his class.
