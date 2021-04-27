A teacher asked his pupils what they’d do as ‘world president’ and their answers went wildly viral

Life

Teacher George Pointon has gone viral on Twitter after he asked his Year 1 pupils to share their ideas what they’d do if they were made president of the world.

Mr Pointon – @GeorgePointon_ on Twitter – shared some of their answers – accompanied with his own analysis – and people loved it.

I asked my Year 1 classes “What would you do as president of the world?”

Here is my analysis;

Here’s a few of the pupils’ answers (and what their teacher had to say about them).

Alice – “Sweets for breakfast… everyday” Right, obesity rates are through the roof. Heart disease. Over eating. Alice is taking none of this into consideration. The class cheered so she’s won the majority. She knows what works, and who knows, wine gums at 7am might be nice. — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) April 23, 2021

Katie – “Build a house for my mum” I know you’ve seen this and gone “aww” but look deeper. She’s the President of the WORLD and all she’s doing is building a house for her mum. I think it’s incredibly selfish. Also her mum drives a 21 plate Audi. Absolute sham. Greedy fatcats. — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) April 23, 2021

Ravi – “Give everyone a pizza” Marcus Rashford eat your heart out. Always thinking about others. I did ask him about people who don’t like pizza but he replied “Everyone will want my pizza”, his confidence shine through once again. I genuinely believe he WILL feed the world. — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) April 23, 2021

Rosie – “Put maths in the bin and playtime” Vote for Rosie. My frontrunner! I hate maths. Chuck it in the bin. She said “The robots can do it while we play”. I’m actually all for this dystopian wonderland. She’s really saying, we live to work not the opposite. Time for change. — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) April 23, 2021

Wendy – “Stop the virus” Clear. Precise. Topical. Wendy knows EXACTLY what she’s doing with this tagline. She’s a politician through and through. Didn’t give facts. Didn’t need to. ‘stop the virus’ ‘but how?’ ‘Doesnt matter, just stop it’…this is Trump if he was a decent man. — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) April 23, 2021

Ben – “Stop the virus with Wendy” Every great leader needs the right people around them. Ben is the perfect Vice President. He understands his role. He’s not necessarily a leader so working under Wendy is perfect. I’m pretty sure he’s politically leeching. Like a young Iago. — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) April 23, 2021

