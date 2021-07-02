This hilariously unexpected tennis serve is absolutely ace

Sport

Former professional tennis player Mansour Bahrami is something of an expert when it comes to doing stuff like this. In fact, he might be the best.

And here’s one particularly impressive trick shot that just went viral on Reddit. See if you can spot it coming.

Ace!

‘He’s truly amazing. I saw him play at Wimbledon in a doubles torny, and he’s such a crowd pleaser and the other players also love him.

My favourite is when he would serve, jump the net, take the opponents shot, jump back over to return his own returned shot and continued until he or his “opponent” scored the point, all while he was making it a show, his speech, his actions. It was hilarious.’

I-Said-Maybe

And people taking it seriously made it even better.

‘I mean, that’s not a legal serve so cool I guess.’

SnailWogg

Surely not!

There’s a whole load Mansour Bahrami here.

Source Reddit u/Familiar_Big3322