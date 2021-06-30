Celebrity

Gary Lineker had the perfect comeback after Piers Morgan disagreed about a red card

John Plunkett. Updated June 30th, 2021

In non-England related Euros news, there was a big talking point in the other last 16 game last night in which Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1.

Sweden defender Marcus Danielson was sent off after lunging into a tackle with Ukraine’s Artem Besedin, although not everyone agreed it was the horror tackle it looked like.

People like Gary Lineker, for instance, who said this on Twitter.

And it prompted no end of people to disagree with the Match of the Day man’s take.

It was around this point that Lineker’s nemesis Piers Morgan got involved.

And Lineker’s response hit the back of the net.

Peep, peep, peeeeeep!

