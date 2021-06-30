Gary Lineker had the perfect comeback after Piers Morgan disagreed about a red card

Celebrity

In non-England related Euros news, there was a big talking point in the other last 16 game last night in which Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1.

Sweden defender Marcus Danielson was sent off after lunging into a tackle with Ukraine’s Artem Besedin, although not everyone agreed it was the horror tackle it looked like.

People like Gary Lineker, for instance, who said this on Twitter.

That’s not a red card. He’s perfectly entitled to clear that ball. Slow motion once again turning an innocuous challenge look more than it was. Ridiculous. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 29, 2021

And it prompted no end of people to disagree with the Match of the Day man’s take.

No I am not. Anyone who understands the game, understands that is not a red. Understand? https://t.co/noTDhas4k4 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 29, 2021

When you kick a football it’s almost impossible not to follow through (not that kind of follow through btw). Just because a player gets injured because someone kicked a football and accidentally catches him on the follow through doesn’t make it a foul, let alone a red. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 29, 2021

Never, ever go by a still photograph. Ever. https://t.co/HHfELIw6hw — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 29, 2021

I like you Gary. You’re a good egg. But the poop you left on the field was less shitty than this take. — Sam's Army Podcast (@samsarmy) June 29, 2021

I like you too, but you’re talking more shit than I left on the pitch. Please tell me where a player’s leg is supposed to go after he kicks the ball? https://t.co/Orrwa45gXX — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 29, 2021

It was around this point that Lineker’s nemesis Piers Morgan got involved.

Says the bloke who never tackled. It was a recklessly high challenge that could have broken his opponent’s leg. Definite red card. https://t.co/tEmwHisPJb — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 29, 2021

And Lineker’s response hit the back of the net.

Finally, absolute confirmation that I’m right. https://t.co/aYNXfJPOJO — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 29, 2021

Peep, peep, peeeeeep!

The man who walked off when challenge came anywhere near him. 😂 pic.twitter.com/K5YFGGHm86 — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) June 29, 2021

READ MORE

13 favourite things people said about that photo of Boris Johnson watching England beat Germany

Source Twitter @GaryLineker