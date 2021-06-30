Gary Lineker had the perfect comeback after Piers Morgan disagreed about a red card
In non-England related Euros news, there was a big talking point in the other last 16 game last night in which Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1.
Sweden defender Marcus Danielson was sent off after lunging into a tackle with Ukraine’s Artem Besedin, although not everyone agreed it was the horror tackle it looked like.
People like Gary Lineker, for instance, who said this on Twitter.
That’s not a red card. He’s perfectly entitled to clear that ball. Slow motion once again turning an innocuous challenge look more than it was. Ridiculous.
— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 29, 2021
And it prompted no end of people to disagree with the Match of the Day man’s take.
No. You're wrong.
— ZAXID.NET (@ZaxidNet) June 29, 2021
No I am not. Anyone who understands the game, understands that is not a red. Understand? https://t.co/noTDhas4k4
— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 29, 2021
When you kick a football it’s almost impossible not to follow through (not that kind of follow through btw). Just because a player gets injured because someone kicked a football and accidentally catches him on the follow through doesn’t make it a foul, let alone a red.
— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 29, 2021
Ridiculous. https://t.co/xIdORoqbg2 pic.twitter.com/qntFkjLOmz
— Fatih Demireli (@FatihDemireli) June 29, 2021
Never, ever go by a still photograph. Ever. https://t.co/HHfELIw6hw
— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 29, 2021
I like you Gary. You’re a good egg. But the poop you left on the field was less shitty than this take.
— Sam's Army Podcast (@samsarmy) June 29, 2021
I like you too, but you’re talking more shit than I left on the pitch. Please tell me where a player’s leg is supposed to go after he kicks the ball? https://t.co/Orrwa45gXX
— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 29, 2021
It was around this point that Lineker’s nemesis Piers Morgan got involved.
Says the bloke who never tackled. It was a recklessly high challenge that could have broken his opponent’s leg. Definite red card. https://t.co/tEmwHisPJb
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 29, 2021
And Lineker’s response hit the back of the net.
Finally, absolute confirmation that I’m right. https://t.co/aYNXfJPOJO
— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 29, 2021
Peep, peep, peeeeeep!
😂😂
— Jacob (@JcobMUFC) June 29, 2021
The man who walked off when challenge came anywhere near him. 😂 pic.twitter.com/K5YFGGHm86
— Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) June 29, 2021
READ MORE
13 favourite things people said about that photo of Boris Johnson watching England beat Germany
Source Twitter @GaryLineker
More from the Poke
People aren’t happy with this Covid loophole for business executives
Gareth Southgate talking about England’s win and his 25 years of hurt is beautifully put