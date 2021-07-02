Pics

This Italian has gone viral again after his fiancée snapped their spaghetti

Poke Staff. Updated July 2nd, 2021

You’re probably familiar with Carlo and Sarah, who recently went viral after she filmed his reaction to her asking for pineapple on her pizza.

Well, she’s been tormenting the poor guy again, and this time it involves that sacred Italian dish – spaghetti.

@carloandsarah

did someone say… DRAMA??? 🤣

♬ original sound – Carlo and Sarah

With 29 million views on TikTok after one day, it’s definitely viral – and it’s landed on Twitter.

If you can’t empathise with Carlo’s spaghetti trauma, this might hit closer to home.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on Sarah, in case she attempts to make risotto.

