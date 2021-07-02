This Italian has gone viral again after his fiancée snapped their spaghetti

Pics

You’re probably familiar with Carlo and Sarah, who recently went viral after she filmed his reaction to her asking for pineapple on her pizza.

Well, she’s been tormenting the poor guy again, and this time it involves that sacred Italian dish – spaghetti.

With 29 million views on TikTok after one day, it’s definitely viral – and it’s landed on Twitter.

Italian people getting upset about people bastardising Italian food is literally my favourite content on the internet. https://t.co/hD7J1KcW86 — 🍷 (@ClinicallyLuxe) July 1, 2021

she keeps terrorizing that Italian man. legendary. https://t.co/YTV78cqh3Q — David 🍥 (@DiscreetLatino) July 1, 2021

When will this woman stop torturing her fiance https://t.co/A8s0TX7sEw — Naomi O'Leary (@NaomiOhReally) July 1, 2021

If you can’t empathise with Carlo’s spaghetti trauma, this might hit closer to home.

This reminds me of the many emotions I felt upon learning that North Americans don't own kettles. Fooken disgrace so it is — 🧸Teddy Tantrik 🕉 (@teddytantrik) July 1, 2021

We’ll be keeping a close eye on Sarah, in case she attempts to make risotto.

