Videos

Italian guy’s hilarious reaction to his American fiancee putting pineapple on pizza goes wildly viral

Poke Staff. Updated June 28th, 2021

This Italian man isn’t the first person to be horrified by the prospect of putting pineapple on a pizza, obviously.

And yet the abject horror has rarely been portrayed quite so entertainingly as this, in a TikTok video which went wildly viral because, well, watch.

@carloandsarah

Carlo has had it with me🤣

♬ original sound – Carlo and Sarah

The couple, Carlo and Sarah, were eating in a restaurant in Italy.

They’re no strangers to highlighting the cultural differences between the two countries – you can find them on YouTube here – but never have they gone so wildly viral as this.

Here are our favourite things people said about it after it was shared by @ItalianComments on Twitter.

READ MORE

13 fabulously funny plot twists to make your day better

Source TikTok @carloandsarah

More from the Poke