Italian guy’s hilarious reaction to his American fiancee putting pineapple on pizza goes wildly viral

This Italian man isn’t the first person to be horrified by the prospect of putting pineapple on a pizza, obviously.

And yet the abject horror has rarely been portrayed quite so entertainingly as this, in a TikTok video which went wildly viral because, well, watch.

The couple, Carlo and Sarah, were eating in a restaurant in Italy.

They’re no strangers to highlighting the cultural differences between the two countries – you can find them on YouTube here – but never have they gone so wildly viral as this.

Here are our favourite things people said about it after it was shared by @ItalianComments on Twitter.

When I say he was deadass serious 😂 https://t.co/Vc2pYuUccO — Charcuterie Hoochie (@talleyberrybaby) June 25, 2021

I’ve watched this clip like a hundred times. It’s the way his voice drops an octave at the end in sheer fury https://t.co/K9s1RlbnXs — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) June 26, 2021

His Ancestor 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1gNujFfes6 — Big Slime Ranger 🧪👺 (@PlaysOnWordz) June 25, 2021

what’s so funny about italians is that the stereotypes about them are very much real like that’s really how they are https://t.co/S6ALvEGL2w — k! (@kassneck) June 24, 2021

This is the look of a person assessing every aspect of their relationship pic.twitter.com/gGQqLEfcRb — Me! (@garyscott1500) June 25, 2021

Source TikTok @carloandsarah